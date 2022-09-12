ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Northmen tennis tops GRSC Invite, Petoskey volleyball hosts annual tourney

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS — The Petoskey boys’ tennis team hit the road again this weekend to Grand Rapids South Christian and returned with a trophy in hand.

The Northmen earned an overall title in the GRSC tournament, earning 22 points to top host South Christian. Kalamazoo Christian then followed with 12 points and Essexville Garber also took part.

SINGLES: No. 1 Evan Rindfusz def. KC, 6-2, 6-2; def. GR 6-0, 6-0; def. Garber 6-0. 6-0. No. 2 Luke Washington def. GR 6-1, 6-1; def. Garber 6-1, 6-0; def. KC 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Elijah Rindfusz def. Garber 6-1, 6-0; def. KC 6-3, 6-1; def. GR 6-0, 6-1. No. 4 Collin Brantly def. KC 6-0, 6-2; def. GR 6-1, 6-4; def. Garber 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: No. 1 Nate Thomas/Brian Tang def. GR 3-6, 6-0, 10-7; def. Garber 6-3, 6-0; def. KC 6-4, 6-4. No. 2 Max Faulkner/Caleb Knickerbocker def. Garber 6-1, 6-1; def. KC 6-1, 6-1; def. GR 6-1, 7-5. No. 3 Luke Bailey/Ethan St. Cair def. KC 6-2, 6-0; def. GR 6-0, 6-1; def. Garber 6-0, 6-0. No. 4 William Rogier/Martin Howard lost to GR 7-6(7), 6-3; def. Garber 2-0, 2-0; lost to KC 6-4, 6-0.

Petoskey will next head to Traverse City Central on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a Big North Conference dual with the Trojans.

VOLLEYBALL

Petoskey Invite

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey volleyball team hosted its annual tournament Saturday and took a third place overall finish among the collection of teams in attendance.

Petoskey tied with Traverse City St. Francis for third overall, after losing to St. Johns in the semifinal by scores of 25-15 and 25-22.

St. Johns earned the overall tournament title with a victory over Elk Rapids in the finals.

Within pool play, Petoskey defeated Rogers City (25-11, 25-11), split with Elk Rapids (17-25, 25-17), split with Cheboygan (23-25, 25-16) and defeated Onaway (25-7, 25-14).

Caitlyn Matelski led with 23 kills for Petoskey, Reagan Walsh had 12 and Katie Hansen added 11. Brynn Jonker had 10 kills and 11 aces, Katie Parker had 54 assists and 19 digs and Lucy Tarachas had 71 digs and nine aces.

Petoskey next hosts Alpena in a Big North Conference match on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

SOCCER

Harbor Springs 4, Benzie Central 0

BENZONIA — The Harbor Springs boys’ soccer team picked up a road victory at Benzie Central last Friday, improving to 6-3 overall on the season with a 4-0 win.

The four goals by the Rams came from three freshmen players, including Ben McShannock, Miles Kretz and Ryan Novak. Junior Jackson Deegan also added a goal in the win.

Harbor Springs returns to the pitch Monday against Kalkaska at home, then heads to Grayling Thursday, Sept. 15.

Boyne City 4, Oscoda 1

OSCODA — The Boyne City boys’ soccer team headed to Oscoda over the weekend and added a win to their record with a 4-1 victory.

Logan Leist scored twice in the contest, while Logan Lloyd and Felix Bair also each added scores. Reese Bey and Matt Spate also each had an assist, while Jack Snyder had two assists.

Kacey Gray earned the victory in goal with seven saves.

The win moved Boyne City to 3-4-3 overall on the season and they’ll next bring in rival Charlevoix for a 5 p.m. match Monday at Boyne Mountain.

GOLF

East Jordan at Crystal Lake GC

TRAVERSE CITY — The East Jordan girls’ golf team competed in a Traverse City West hosted Junior Varsity Invite and earned an overall title late last week.

The Red Devils were led by Sami Burks with a score of 98, while Hanna Fortune and Mailey Hamilton also earned medals for East Jordan.

East Jordan returns to the course Monday in a Lake Michigan Conference match at Grayling and will also head to Leland this week.

