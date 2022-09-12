ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJzly_0hs1dgEj00

View the original article to see embedded media.

LSU and Mississippi State come back to Death Valley for both teams' SEC opener on Saturday in college football's Week 3 action.

Both teams are coming off statement wins, of sorts: for LSU, a 65-17 thrashing of Southern in Brian Kelly's home debut; and for MSU, a 39-17 road win on the road at Arizona last weekend.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Mississippi State football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: LSU vs. Mississippi State

Football Power Index is predicts a victory for LSU, but by a slim margin, with a 56.6 percent chance to defeat Mississippi State at home.

By contrast, the Bulldogs have a 43.4 percent shot at upsetting the Tigers. In all, a close game is expected between two teams still searching for their respective identities.

The oddsmakers are siding with the visitors, as Mississippi State comes into the game as slight 2.5 point favorites , according to the opening line set by SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under of 53.5 points for the game.

LSU fared very well in the latest FPI 131 college football rankings , coming in at No. 12 overall nationally, according to the prediction computers.

That's good for 5th in the SEC, with the index projecting LSU will win 7.1 games this season and estimates it will be 14.9 points on average better than the teams on its schedule.

Mississippi State jumped LSU on the index after last week, moving up 4 spots to the No. 9 position nationally, and is projected to win 8.1 games this year.

AP top 25 voters declined to add either LSU or Mississippi State in the latest polls, although the Bulldogs did receive 43 votes overall. LSU did not receive any votes in the new rankings.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Starkville, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
d1sportsnet.com

Joey Olsen commits to USC

4 star tight end Joey Olsen has committed to Southern Cal. The 6-5, 200 pound Olsen, from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego OR, chose USC over 11 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 172 overall. September 15, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Southern#Msu#Tigers#Si Sportsbook
postsouth.com

Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
The Daily South

Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans

Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brparents.com

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair started in 1965 as more of a tradeshow than what it is today. The fair served as the Jaycee organization’s main fundraising project. Over the years, it has gone through many changes in ownership from its origins with the Jaycee organization to now with the fairground’s property being transferred to the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same and it is how important this event remains to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. After a hiatus due to Covid, the fair is excited to be back and with a new location at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center where they are excited to once again provide a place for families to have fun and, as chairman Cliff Barton expresses, “Come out and make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
842
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy