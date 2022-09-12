ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FOXBusiness

Stuart Varney: Border crisis is 'not acceptable' for the White House to ignore

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the migrant influx overwhelming the U.S. southern border, arguing the crisis is ‘not acceptable' for the White House to ignore. STUART VARNEY: Wednesday, the governor of Florida ordered two planes, loaded with migrants, to be flown to...Martha’s...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Who does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio State
Russia, OH
Ohio Government
FOXBusiness

House Republicans demand answers as credit card companies pressured to track gun purchases

House Republicans are asking credit card giants if they support a plan to make it easier to track firearm purchasers. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., along with 100 other Republicans sent letters to the CEOs of Mastercard, American Express and Visa pressuring them about their reported support for creating individual codes identifying firearm purchases. The members argue the plan opens a backdoor to an unofficial gun registry in the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Ukraine War#American#Varney Co#The Biden Administration
FOXBusiness

Trump OMB chief rips Biden's spending for making Fed's inflation fight harder: 'This problem isn't going away'

Former White House OMB director Russ Vought blasted Biden's economic policies and "inefficient regulations" as inflation contributors, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, the Inflation Reduction Act, coupled with the president's student loan handout, is making the Fed's job much harder. RUSS VOUGHT: I don’t see it changing anytime soon...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Railroad union votes to authorize strike that could hammer economy

One of the unions representing rail workers said Wednesday that its members rejected a proposed deal with rail carriers and voted to move forward with a strike that could have severe consequences for the U.S. economy. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a statement saying that roughly...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Biden champions rail deal as 'big win for America'

President Biden called the tentative deal struck Thursday by his administration that averted a rail strike a "big win for America." The agreement was announced early Thursday morning after 20 hours of intensive negotiating between the White House and freight rail companies and unions representing thousands of rail workers. A...
LABOR ISSUES
FOXBusiness

Justice Department announces COVID fraud strike force teams

The Justice Department announced the creation of three strike force teams created to enhance its efforts to combat and prevent COVID-related fraud. The three teams will operate out of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Southern District of Florida, the District of Maryland and a joint effort between the Central and Eastern Districts of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” at the site in Izium. He cited evidence of atrocities such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In the video, Zelenskyy says more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. In the meantime, she...
POTUS

