FOXBusiness
Stuart Varney: Border crisis is 'not acceptable' for the White House to ignore
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the migrant influx overwhelming the U.S. southern border, arguing the crisis is ‘not acceptable' for the White House to ignore. STUART VARNEY: Wednesday, the governor of Florida ordered two planes, loaded with migrants, to be flown to...Martha’s...
January 6 committee could release interim report before midterms – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
U.S. envoy says no plans to meet Russians at United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans "at this time" to meet with Russian diplomats next week during the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.
FOXBusiness
Who does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
FOXBusiness
House Republicans demand answers as credit card companies pressured to track gun purchases
House Republicans are asking credit card giants if they support a plan to make it easier to track firearm purchasers. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., along with 100 other Republicans sent letters to the CEOs of Mastercard, American Express and Visa pressuring them about their reported support for creating individual codes identifying firearm purchases. The members argue the plan opens a backdoor to an unofficial gun registry in the country.
FOXBusiness
Billionaire Catsimatidis warns the Fed will 'destroy' the US if they keep raising rates
John Catsimatidis, Red Apple Group Chairman and CEO, joined "Varney & Co." Tuesday to discuss the destructive impact the Fed will have on the U.S. economy if they keep raising interest rates, arguing the country is going into a "vicious cycle." JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: …We're going into a vicious circle, Stuart....
FOXBusiness
Biden's 'asinine' energy policies make a soft landing difficult, inflation is here to stay: Rep. Waltz
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., argued inflation isn't going anywhere thanks to President Biden's energy policies, telling "Varney & Co." Wednesday that the high cost of diesel fuel will continue to impact transportation costs which underlies everything American consumers buy. REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: The thing is on inflation is this isn’t...
FOXBusiness
Sen. Mike Braun calls out 'dysfunction' in federal government budgeting: We need 'true reform'
Sen. Mike Braun argued the federal government's process of budgeting and passing continuing resolutions (CR) is dysfunctional as Congress works to pass the CR to avoid a government shutdown. On "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Sen. Braun called for "true reform" so the country can combat rising debt. SEN. MIKE BRAUN:...
FOXBusiness
Trump OMB chief rips Biden's spending for making Fed's inflation fight harder: 'This problem isn't going away'
Former White House OMB director Russ Vought blasted Biden's economic policies and "inefficient regulations" as inflation contributors, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, the Inflation Reduction Act, coupled with the president's student loan handout, is making the Fed's job much harder. RUSS VOUGHT: I don’t see it changing anytime soon...
FOXBusiness
Biden administration unveils plan to invest more than $2 billion into US biotechnology sector
The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology...
FOXBusiness
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
FOXBusiness
Railroad union votes to authorize strike that could hammer economy
One of the unions representing rail workers said Wednesday that its members rejected a proposed deal with rail carriers and voted to move forward with a strike that could have severe consequences for the U.S. economy. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a statement saying that roughly...
FOXBusiness
Stuart Varney on Biden's 'tone deaf' inflation reduction 'party': This is not going down well
During his "My Take" Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's "tone deaf" inflation reduction party after the release of the August CPI report, arguing the president may not be worried about inflation, but most Americans are. STUART VARNEY: The president tried to take a victory lap. He...
FOXBusiness
Current, former social media execs address national security issues at Senate hearing
Former and current executives from Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and more will appear before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday to face questions about social media and security. The hearing comes a day after Twitter whistleblower, ex-chief security officer Peiter "Mudge" Zatko discussed his former employer's data security failings and...
FOXBusiness
Biden champions rail deal as 'big win for America'
President Biden called the tentative deal struck Thursday by his administration that averted a rail strike a "big win for America." The agreement was announced early Thursday morning after 20 hours of intensive negotiating between the White House and freight rail companies and unions representing thousands of rail workers. A...
FOXBusiness
Justice Department announces COVID fraud strike force teams
The Justice Department announced the creation of three strike force teams created to enhance its efforts to combat and prevent COVID-related fraud. The three teams will operate out of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Southern District of Florida, the District of Maryland and a joint effort between the Central and Eastern Districts of California.
Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” at the site in Izium. He cited evidence of atrocities such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In the video, Zelenskyy says more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. In the meantime, she...
FOXBusiness
Twitter’s former security chief tells Congress foreign agents are 'on the payroll' and can access user data
Twitter’s former security chief testified to Congress on Tuesday that the social media platform has foreign agents embedded within its ranks and that the company's security around its user data is particularly vulnerable to exploitation. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a 51-year-old cybersecurity expert, became a whistleblower in July after the...
FOXBusiness
South Carolina threatens to cut ties with Morningstar for alleged anti-Israel practices
South Carolina’s state treasurer is threatening to cut ties with Morningstar, a billion-dollar financial firm, for its relationship with a subsidiary that was found to be negatively rating companies connected to Israel. In a letter to Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor, South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr. alleged...
