VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Sept. 5-10

Each week The News-Press staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Lee County’s coaches during the week to sports@news-press.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week.

The winner will be announced on the @newspresssports Instagram page and on Twitter at @nphssports. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

To vote in this week's poll scroll to the bottom of this article

Last week Riverdale volleyball player Olivia Znotens won with nearly 51% of the vote. The freshman tallied 25 kills and 21 digs in a 5-set comeback win against North Fort Myers. She also posted 25 kills in a win against Bonita Springs on Monday.

Coaches can email scores and stats or Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 11 p.m.

The nominees for Sept. 5-10 are:

Football offense

Richard Young, Lehigh : The Lightning running back rushed for a career-high 285 yards and two touchdowns as Lehigh defeated Lake Gibson 26-20 on Friday.

Football defense

Rontrez Johnson, North Fort Myers : Johnson was part of a strong defensive effort for the Red Knights, returning an interception for a touchdown in the team's 38-0 win against South Fort Myers on Friday.

Boys cross country

Joseph Koraya, Fort Myers : Koraya helped the Green Wave win the team title at the Fort Myers Invitational, finishing in seventh with a time of 16:58 on Saturday.

Girls cross country

Gabriella Santucci, Canterbury : Santucci finished in eighth place at the Fort Myers Invitational, crossing the finish line after 20:19 on Saturday.

Volleyball

Ashlee Tenkley, Fort Myers : Tenkley recorded 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces to help the Green Wave best Riverdale in four sets on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Hayden Tedhams, Cape Coral : Tedhams won the 200 free and raced in the Seahawks' winning freestyle and medley relays to help the team win the Drumm Engineering Pirate Invitational on Tuesday.

Girls swimming

Ava Laffey, ECS : Laffey won the diving event at the Drumm Engineering Pirate Invitational, scoring 138.30 on Saturday.

Boys golf

Kegan McGinn, Bonita Springs : McGinn shot a match-best 38 to help the Bull Sharks beat Mariner Tuesday.

Boys bowling

Daniel Lynn, Cape Coral : Lynn rolled a 268 for the Seahawks to help the team defeat East Lee on Tuesday.

Girls bowling

Krystina Gregory, Mariner : Gregory rolled a match-high 168 for the Tritons, helping the team to beat Bishop Verot on Tuesday.

