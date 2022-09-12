Read full article on original website
Queue reopens for viewing queen's coffin, wait hits 24 hours
A tide of people, including London retirees and former England soccer captain David Beckham, have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament.
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday at the White House for talks on Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate issues, trade and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with South Africa abstaining from a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a mediated settlement. South Africa’s international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, said Ramaphosa would emphasize the need for dialogue to find an end to the conflict during his meeting with Biden and in separate talks with Vice President Kamala Harris. Pandor added that the issue will be South Africa’s focus when it participates in the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly next week.
