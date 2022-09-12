Read full article on original website
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
thenextmiami.com
Permitting Now Underway For 390-Unit Residential Tower At Historic Church
A residential tower that will be built above the historic Christian Scientist Church in Edgewater has just entered the construction permitting phase. The apartment tower is unusual in that it will overhang the National Register of Historic. Places-listed church, which dates to 1926. The sanctuary itself will be renovated into...
miamilaker.com
Registered golf carts may cruise town streets
JC Fernandez and his children Nicolas, 12, Isabella, 11 and Camilla, 3, are excited to soon be able to ride their golf cart throughout Miami Lakes. Fernandez plans to apply for a permit after he installs safety devices required by the town. Photo by Alexandra Herrera. Golf carts aren’t just...
thenextmiami.com
‘Iconic’ 80-Story Brickell Avenue Tower Gets Green Light To Move Forward
Brickell Avenue’s First Miami Presbyterian Church won approval to sell land to developers this week, paving the way for an iconic 80-story residential tower, according to the Herald. A sale contract to the developers is now being finalized, church leaders told the paper. The new tower is reportedly being...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
thenextmiami.com
Developer Of 80-Story Cipriani Residences Applies For Foundation Permit, Contractor Named
A three tower complex in Brickell is moving ahead with foundation permitting. On September 9, contractor Moss Construction applied for a permit to begin foundation work at the 80-Story Cipriani Residences condo tower, Miami Building Department records show. There’s also now another foundation permit in process at the property, for...
WSVN-TV
Commissioners approve zoning plans for Miami Freedom Park to begin construction
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Freedom Park project cleared a major hurdle when city commissioners approved a final zoning vote. The Miami Commission’s decision on Tuesday night allows the construction of the soccer stadium to begin in the near future. David Beckham and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas can...
NBC Miami
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
Click10.com
Despite owner’s emotional appeal, commissioners end Virginia Key Outdoor Center lease
MIAMI – Protesters gathered outside Miami City Hall to decry a proposed homeless community on Virginia Key, ahead of Tuesday’s city commission meeting, as city commissioners moved forward with ending outspoken owner Esther Alonso’s lease on the Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The now-tabled “transition zone” plan, which...
miamisprings.com
Split Vote Lowers Tax Rate
In a split 3 – 2 vote, the Miami Springs City Council voted in favor of lowering the Miami Springs Municipal Millage Rate (aka tax rate) from 7.2095 to 6.9100. Back in July, the City Council had voted unanimously to lower the millage cap to 6.9900. That initial cap rate is not the final rate for the upcoming fiscal year, but it set a cap that the new rate could not go higher than 6.9900, but it could go lower.
thenextmiami.com
Casa Bella By B&B Italia Submitted To FAA At 648 Feet
Federal Aviation Administration height approval is being requested for the 57-story Casa Bella by B&B Italia tower on Biscayne Boulevard. According to the September 6 filing with the FAA, the tower is planned to reach a height of 638 feet above ground, or 648 feet above sea level. In May,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade; 1 taken to hospital
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke. The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,. Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building. the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke...
Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it
MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Click10.com
Surfside residents still fighting back over beach chair issue
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A battle is brewing on the shores of Surfside and it’s all over beach chairs. Tuesday’s commission meeting starting on a fiery note inside, while outside residents were fired up as well. A group of Surfside residents are calling on the commission to not...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
Click10.com
Miami Beach commissioner thinks putting bounty on iguanas could curb growing population
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive and destructive, and in the last few years Miami Beach residents say the iguana population has been expanding exponentially. “Something more needs to be done,” said resident Barbara Benis. She said she had to re-build her sea wall after iguanas destroyed it.
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
NBC Miami
Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Buildings, Metrorail Track in Northwest Miami-Dade
Crews worked Tuesday morning to put out a grass fire that broke out near several buildings in northwest Miami-Dade. Chopper footage showed the scene near the 3900 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue, just south of State Road 112 and the Metrorail track and east of Miami International Airport. Several trees...
