ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenextmiami.com

Permitting Now Underway For 390-Unit Residential Tower At Historic Church

A residential tower that will be built above the historic Christian Scientist Church in Edgewater has just entered the construction permitting phase. The apartment tower is unusual in that it will overhang the National Register of Historic. Places-listed church, which dates to 1926. The sanctuary itself will be renovated into...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Registered golf carts may cruise town streets

JC Fernandez and his children Nicolas, 12, Isabella, 11 and Camilla, 3, are excited to soon be able to ride their golf cart throughout Miami Lakes. Fernandez plans to apply for a permit after he installs safety devices required by the town. Photo by Alexandra Herrera. Golf carts aren’t just...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
thenextmiami.com

‘Iconic’ 80-Story Brickell Avenue Tower Gets Green Light To Move Forward

Brickell Avenue’s First Miami Presbyterian Church won approval to sell land to developers this week, paving the way for an iconic 80-story residential tower, according to the Herald. A sale contract to the developers is now being finalized, church leaders told the paper. The new tower is reportedly being...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Miami Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Park Street#Commercial Area#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Parking Spaces##Hibiscus Drive
miamisprings.com

Split Vote Lowers Tax Rate

In a split 3 – 2 vote, the Miami Springs City Council voted in favor of lowering the Miami Springs Municipal Millage Rate (aka tax rate) from 7.2095 to 6.9100. Back in July, the City Council had voted unanimously to lower the millage cap to 6.9900. That initial cap rate is not the final rate for the upcoming fiscal year, but it set a cap that the new rate could not go higher than 6.9900, but it could go lower.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
thenextmiami.com

Casa Bella By B&B Italia Submitted To FAA At 648 Feet

Federal Aviation Administration height approval is being requested for the 57-story Casa Bella by B&B Italia tower on Biscayne Boulevard. According to the September 6 filing with the FAA, the tower is planned to reach a height of 638 feet above ground, or 648 feet above sea level. In May,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Miami

Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it

MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Surfside residents still fighting back over beach chair issue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A battle is brewing on the shores of Surfside and it’s all over beach chairs. Tuesday’s commission meeting starting on a fiery note inside, while outside residents were fired up as well. A group of Surfside residents are calling on the commission to not...
SURFSIDE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy