East Flat Rock, NC

A Guide to Downtown Franklin

When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
FRANKLIN, NC
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
Welcome monarchs to the mountains

The inaugural Mountain Monarch Festival will come to Gorges State Park in Transylvania County 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating the monarch butterfly during its migration season. Taking place at the park’s visitor center, the event will bring attention to the species’ declining number. It will include...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Speak Up: The rising price of a football ticket

What do you think about the prices for student football tickets this season? Should Clemson do anything about it?. Speak Up! is our man on the street column, where we go around campus and ask students their thoughts on a hot topic each week. Do you have something to add to this week's conversation? Let us know!
CLEMSON, SC
Overdose Spike Alert for Buncombe County, says health officials

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says there’s been a continued spike in probable overdoses within the county. They are advising first responders to distribute opiate antagonists (Naloxone), share harm reduction information about this concerning spike, and encourage the use of fentanyl test strips on all substances.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
