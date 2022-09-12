Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
South Carolina women arrested for allegedly stuffing ice packs in kids' clothes at day care
Two women were arrested in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, on child cruelty charges after allegedly putting an ice pack inside a child's clothing at a daycare center last month, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were arrested Tuesday for the Aug. 24 incident at...
my40.tv
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in Greeville Co.
According to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, rabbits from a Greenville County homestead have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease for the first time in South Carolina.
Hogback Mountain Day rescheduled and ready to showcase local vendors September 17
Hogback Mountain Day rescheduled and ready to showcase local vendors September 17
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: ‘Perfect storm’
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city’s liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. “I think what you’re seeing in Asheville...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
my40.tv
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
Smoky Mountain News
Welcome monarchs to the mountains
The inaugural Mountain Monarch Festival will come to Gorges State Park in Transylvania County 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating the monarch butterfly during its migration season. Taking place at the park’s visitor center, the event will bring attention to the species’ declining number. It will include...
my40.tv
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
Former Democrat sheriff blames anti-cop rhetoric, bail reform for crime surge in popular tourist destination
A former Democrat sheriff blamed anti-police rhetoric Wednesday for the crime surge in Asheville, North Carolina, as rising crime has hit the popular tourist destination in recent years. Former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, who left the Democratic Party, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led to the...
thetigercu.com
Speak Up: The rising price of a football ticket
What do you think about the prices for student football tickets this season? Should Clemson do anything about it?. Speak Up! is our man on the street column, where we go around campus and ask students their thoughts on a hot topic each week. Do you have something to add to this week's conversation? Let us know!
FOX Carolina
Overdose Spike Alert for Buncombe County, says health officials
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says there’s been a continued spike in probable overdoses within the county. They are advising first responders to distribute opiate antagonists (Naloxone), share harm reduction information about this concerning spike, and encourage the use of fentanyl test strips on all substances.
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
Fox News
789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1