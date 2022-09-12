ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms

When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?

Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million

Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December

The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Will storms stick around for the weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 90 degrees. Another hot and humid day across the Florida peninsula. Highs will reach the upper-80s to around 90 across the interior with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2 p.m. for most locations. Rain chances peak at 70% over the inland counties and along the east coast beaches.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL

