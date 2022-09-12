Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket launch a third time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: With less than 30 seconds to go, SpaceX scrubbed its Falcon 9 rocket launch for a third time Thursday evening. The launch window is now set for 9:05 p.m. Friday. See our previous story below:. After unfavorable weather delayed its last two attempts, SpaceX...
Tonight: SpaceX to make 2nd attempt at launching Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening. The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m. Another...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
Brevard County high school launches first ever eSports team
The clicks on the keyboard aren't the sounds of students learning. Some Brevard County kids are trying out for Eau Gallie's first ever eSports team.
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. The company is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The weather...
Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms
When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?
Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
An Embarrassing Update: Universal’s New Park vs. One Disney Attraction
Our love for all things Disney could never be overlooked! But… sometimes… just sometimes, even we feel some Disney fandom embarrassment – especially when it has to do with the Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park competitor, Universal Orlando Resort. We all likely know by now...
10 Indian River Lagoon projects funded through Space Coast tourism dollars
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Oyster restoration, seagrass planting and removing old watercraft were among the projects selected for funding by the Brevard County Commission during its last regular meeting of August. What You Need To Know. Ten projects were funded for the upcoming fiscal year from the so-called “bed...
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
People on Merritt Island report flooding after several inches of rain
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County says its drainage system is moving 85,000 gallons of water every minute after 7 or 8 inches of rain flooded neighborhoods Wednesday. Public works said that amount of rain is close to what the county saw during hurricanes in the past. [TRENDING: Here’s...
Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million
Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December
The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
VIDEO: The Security Process Will Be DIFFERENT at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C
It has been a big year for Disney World, with new additions in the form of restaurants and rides, as well as the 50th Anniversary celebrations. Because of this, travel to Orlando has been quite popular recently!. And since travel is so heavy, the Orlando International Airport is in the...
Orlando weather forecast: Will storms stick around for the weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 90 degrees. Another hot and humid day across the Florida peninsula. Highs will reach the upper-80s to around 90 across the interior with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2 p.m. for most locations. Rain chances peak at 70% over the inland counties and along the east coast beaches.
Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
