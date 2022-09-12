ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

In-form Stevenage have no new injury concerns for the visit of Newport

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Stevenage will look to maintain impressive early-season form when they tackle Sky Bet League Two visitors Newport.

Jamie Reid’s double steered Stevenage to a 2-1 victory over Crewe last time out in the league, which left them second behind early pace-setters Leyton Orient.

Stevenage have won five of their seven league games so far, and manager Steve Evans will want more of the same against opponents 15 places and nine points below them.

Evans is understood to have no fresh injury concerns, with recent loan signing Alex Gilbey looking set for a second successive start.

Midfielder Scott Bennett seems set to miss out for Newport after suffering a thigh injury.

If Bennett is sidelined, then County boss James Rowberry might be tempted to start Hayden Lindley, who has joined the club on loan from Aston Villa.

Aaron Wildig will again be absent as he continues his recovery from a groin injury suffered on EFL Trophy duty against Exeter.

But Newport’s only long-term concern is striker Offrande Zanzala, whose hamstring problem means he is unlikely to be back in action for another two months.

