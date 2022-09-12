Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Valerie Jensen's Gemstone Farm Sprouts a Giant Pumpkin, See it at Ridgefield's 10th Annual Weigh-off on September 25!
Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, co-chaired by Steve Maydan and Jessica Collins, will take place in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25th. Pumpkin growers from all over the region will roll their huge orange beauties in Ridgefield and descend on Ballard Park. Among the growers is Valerie Jensen, the founder and visionary of Ridgefield's Prospector Theater and most recently Gemstone Farm in New Canaan.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
hamlethub.com
Bluebird Consignment Shop Finds New Nest, Opens to Public This Weekend
Ridgefield’s Bluebird Consignment Shop flew the 15 Catoonah Street coop in late 2021 and has finally found the perfect new nest!. Bluebird Estate Sales and Consignment Store owner Dana Bucci invites you to new shop at 346 Ethan Allen Highway this weekend for a preview of what’s in store. Bucci says she is planning a Grand Opening sometime in October.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library in October: Tales to Tails, Poetry, Casino Night Fundraiser, and MORE!
Wilton Library October 2022 Programs & Events In-Person & Virtual Activities. Saturday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 4 Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, October 1: 8 to 10 a.m. Early Buying $15 Admission; Saturday, October 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission; Sunday, October 2: 1 to 5 p.m.; Monday, October 3:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Half-Price Day; Tuesday, October 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - $5 Bag Day (bags supplied by the library). All new inventory! Everyone is covered in this popular fundraiser – from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies and more; new or gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, and much more. High quality books at great prices – don’t miss this opportunity! Proceeds benefit library. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Four Darien High School Students are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Darien High School seniors are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists four Darien High School students:. Lily C. Cowles.
hamlethub.com
Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!
Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
hamlethub.com
Beehive Marks Its Relocation with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Beehive, located at 1499 Post Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey and Vice President of Kleban Properties, Evan Kleban, joined co-owners, Sandra Halstead and Lesley Collins, along with Party Party owner, Mary Thornton, to celebrate the grand opening of their store in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3rd.
hamlethub.com
Milford's Lauralton Hall Student is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Milford resident is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists is Malulani D. Mountcastle, a student at Academy of Our Lady of Mercy at Lauralton Hall in Milford.
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Ann Busino, Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Church, has Died
Ann (Darlington) Busino, 90, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Orlando Busino. She met, fell in love with and married Orlando F. Busino while attending the University of Iowa. They were married for 70 years. Mrs. Busino was born...
hamlethub.com
Darien Resident Catherine Vogt Serving on Hamilton College WHCL Radio Executive Board
Catherine Vogt, of Darien was chosen to serve on the executive board of Hamilton College's WHCL radio for the fall 2022 semester. Vogt is acting as the assistant general manager. WHCL is a non-profit, student-run FM station that operates seven days a week, 24-hours-a-day when school is in session. The...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Jenni Mason, 61
Jennifer "Jenni" H. Mason, 61, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of Scott F. Mason. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jenni’s Life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be held privately.
hamlethub.com
New Visual Arts Director Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of Lisa Rae Koorbusch as new Visual Arts Director. Lisa will develop and oversee all visual arts programming at the DAC, which includes classes and workshops for all ages that begin the week of September 19th and artistic opportunities to participate in special events and exhibitions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Introducing RVNAhealth’s Wellness Academy
With the arrival of September comes the visual images and reminders of back to school. Whether you are young, or young in spirit, RVNAhealth believes in learning for life! As such, RVNAhealth is excited to unveil an exciting and full lineup of fall health and wellness learning opportunities. We are...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is in 10 Days! Reserve Your Spot and Join the FUN!
The countdown is ON and the RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is just 10 days away! Get your tickets now and come join the fun!. RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
hamlethub.com
Newtown Tree Work Begins Tomorrow
Stanley Tree Company will be doing extensive tree work for Eversource. The work will begin on September 14th and continue for approximately six months. The work will address the top 100 outage areas and begin on Castle Hill by King Street and continue to Great Hill to Plumtrees at the Bethel town line.
hamlethub.com
CoveCare Center is celebrating 25 years of service!
CoveCare Center invites you to join us and all those who through their hope and hard work are empowered to change and find the quality of life that they deserve!. CoveCare's biggest fundraising event of the year — the Imagine Gala — is being held on Friday, November 4th at Salem Golf Club in North Salem, NY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield Resident, Jonathan (Joe) Watson, has Died
Jonathan (Joe) G. Watson, of Ridgefield CT and Eastham MA, died on August 22, 2022 on his beloved Cape Cod at the age of 80, with his wife Carole, son Gregory, and daughter Sarah by his side. For the past 10 years, Joe battled Multiple Myeloma, a cancer resulting from his Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. Joe fought bravely until the end.
hamlethub.com
Westport First Selectwoman Announces Conservation Director’s Retirement
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Conservation Director Alicia Mozian, effective October 1, 2022. A Town employee since 1986, Alicia began her career as a Planning Aide in the Planning and Zoning Department. Subsequently, Alicia was a Conservation Analyst, Zoning Inspector and Planning Assistant. From 2000 to 2001, she was the Acting Conservation Director, becoming the Conservation Director in June, 2001.
Comments / 0