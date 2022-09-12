Wilton Library October 2022 Programs & Events In-Person & Virtual Activities. Saturday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 4 Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, October 1: 8 to 10 a.m. Early Buying $15 Admission; Saturday, October 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission; Sunday, October 2: 1 to 5 p.m.; Monday, October 3:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Half-Price Day; Tuesday, October 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - $5 Bag Day (bags supplied by the library). All new inventory! Everyone is covered in this popular fundraiser – from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies and more; new or gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, and much more. High quality books at great prices – don’t miss this opportunity! Proceeds benefit library. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

WILTON, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO