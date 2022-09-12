Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Conference play set to get under way
Statesville (1-2) at North Lincoln (0-3)The Greyhounds find themselves looking to stop their first two-game slide since the 2018 season. Statesville’s defense can expect a heavy dose of runs as they begin their quest for a fifth consecutive conference championship. The Knights attack on the ground about 80 percent of the time.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell volleyball wins another 5-setter
TAYLORSVILLE—West Iredell improved to 4-0 in five-set matches this season when it defeated Alexander Central in nonconference action on Thursday. Addison Gallyon produced 21 kills, six aces and two blocks as the Warriors won 19-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 15-5. Keely West dished out 21 assists to go with her...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell dominates Wonders in league action
KANNAPOLIS—South Iredell won its third straight game on Tuesday, beating A.L. Brown 25-16, 25-14, 25-8. Brooke Aeschliman led the way, recording 16 kills, eight digs and four aces. Logan Shoemaker supplied an additional 11 kills. Ela Peck led the Vikings in digs with 17. Grace McClure handed out a...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?
Austin Fleming and the West Stokes Wildcats vs. Kinston in the 2011 state championship game. Throughout the history of Stokes County athletics there have been many stand-out student-athletes. Across three high schools, there are several names that come to mind when thinking of past players. Stokes County sports fans kept up with these athletes throughout their high school careers, but where are they now?
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR Truck Series race before All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway is picking up speed on its course into the spotlight with the news that two NASCAR races will make for one legendary weekend at the track in 2023. North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a NASCAR points race with the Truck Series on May 20. The next day, […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville
The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here's a look at App State preparing for ESPN's College GameDay broadcast
Appalachian State is offering its students and fans a chance to get into ESPN’s College GameDay “pit” Saturday – as long as they’re willing to camp out for the opportunity. The university’s online schedule of events says 500 people will have the chance to be...
Charlotte woman wins $200K lottery prize after buying $5 scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery prize win after she tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Celise Redmon bought her winning Lincoln scratch-off ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way. Redmon took home $142,000 after state and […]
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Church briefs
The Bethlehem Methodist Women are having their annual yard sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville. St. Paul Lutheran Church to hold craft fair. St. Paul Lutheran is hosting a fall...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Museums to host living history demonstrations Saturday
Iredell Museums will host living history demonstrations Saturday at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be farm animals on-site from Westward Farms (Stony Point) to learn about as well as a farm stand from Second Wind Perennial Farms (Stony Point) where seasonal produce and goodies and be purchased. There will be oil paint making demonstrations, as well as fiber dying and corn husk dolls. The event is free to the public but donations are always appreciated and support ongoing operations and programs.
