Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity

theplaylist.net
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Talks Her Intense Prep, Her Confidence In The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Letitia Wright has been in some of the biggest films of all time, playing a superhero for Marvel Studios. But her role in the new movie, “The Silent Twins,” directed by celebrated Polish auteur Agnieszka Smoczynska (“Lure“), might have been one of the most intense productions she has experienced in her career thus far. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I had the opportunity to talk to Wright about her role in “The Silent Twins,” as well as one of the most anticipated films of the year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Believes The 3D Trend Is “Not Over” & Likens It To The Advent Of Color Films
Typically, when a film sequel arrives, people just assume they know what they’re going to get. Especially nowadays, there are sequels around every corner. But in the case of “Avatar” and the upcoming sequel, ‘The Way of Water,’ there are so many questions about the film. Is it too late for a sequel, as it’s been 13 years since the original? Will it break records at the box office? And do people even care about 3D cinema anymore? Obviously, we don’t know the answers to the first two questions, but James Cameron definitely believes the answer to the third question is a resounding “Yes.”
theplaylist.net
Disney Reveals 2023 Schedule: Dating Pixar Films, ‘Snow White’ & ‘Next Goal Wins’
Just a week ago, Walt Disney Studios unveiled new projects, dropped cast reveals, and revealed exclusive new content at their D23 Expo. Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation; the studio flexed with all their biggest I.P. Well, one week later, and Disney is revealing release dates for much of this content.
theplaylist.net
The Year Of Best Picture Sequels…Maybe [Contender Countdown]
Over the past few months, there have been rumblings. At Cannes, one studio executive remarked that this Oscar season was going to be a “strange” one. In July, another industry executive described the quality of the fall festival offerings as “unusual” (and that wasn’t meant positively). Now, with three of the four major festivals almost completed, their warnings have been right on target. With just two films truly emerging as potential Best Picture nominees from this year’s fall fests, “The Fablemans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” this may be the Oscars the sequels, yes, the sequels take the reigns.
theplaylist.net
‘The Young Arsonists’ Review: Sheila Pye’s Striking Feature Debut Wants To Burn It All Down [TIFF]
#MeToo has done a lot of good for culture in the five years since the movement’s birth. But there’s bad to take with that good, too, like the endless and awkward sloganeering that commodified the cause as a series of catchphrases: Dismantle the patriarchy; smash the patriarchy; burn down the patriarchy. The last of these, at least, fell out of popular use after Daenerys Targaryen’s blazing heel turn in the “Game of Thrones” finale, because no one wants the necessary work of breaking up macho monopolies over levers of power associated with the indiscriminate incineration of innocent men, women, and children.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
theplaylist.net
‘The Smack’: Casey Affleck & ‘1883’ Star Isabel May To Star In New Indie Heist Thriller
Isabel May may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but she’s enjoying breakout success on Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Now she’ll star alongside Casey Affleck in “The Smack,” an upcoming indie heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. READ MORE:...
theplaylist.net
Maya Hawke On ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: “I Would Love To Die And Get My Hero’s Moment”
Netflix and The Duffer Brothers haven’t even hit the green light yet for “Stranger Things” Season 5, but fans can’t wait for the show’s fifth and final season. And after the thrilling conclusion of Season 4, the stakes against the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, have never been higher. So, who will live and die in the final showdown against Vecna?
theplaylist.net
‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Trailer: Netflix Gives Notorious Serial Killer The Mini-Series Treatment
At this point, it’s clear that Netflix and its subscribers love true crime in all its varieties. Whether it’s films, series, or docs, the streamer produces almost constant content about some of the world’s most notorious crimes and killers, especially serial killers. In recent years, Netflix has covered Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Richard Ramirez, and more. But now it’s time for a series based on one of America’s most infamous murderers: Jeffrey Dahmer.
theplaylist.net
‘Kiin’: Watch ‘The Silent Films’ Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Cannes Hit
After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
theplaylist.net
‘Blade Runner 2099’: Amazon Orders Sequel Series With Ridley Scott On Board As Executive Producer
Amazon already has one giant fantasy series currently airing on Prime Video with “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” Now they want to take over the streaming sci-fi market with “Blade Runner 2099,” a “Blade Runner” sequel series, with Ridley Scott on board as executive producer.
theplaylist.net
‘V/H/S99’ Trailer: Another Dose Of Gory Horror Anthology Nostalgia
Ready for another dose of gory nostalgia? The V/H/S franchise satisfies found footage fanatics with its latest entry, “V/H/S/99.” Set at the end of the ’90s, this new project captures a period full of fears (real and imagined) about a new millennium. The changing times also mean an entry playing by its own rules. “V/H/S/99” skips the series’ usual structure — opting instead to focus on one tape. What comes next can only be described as layers of horrific recordings blending with the unmistakable static of used VHS tapes.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
theplaylist.net
‘Full Circle’: Timothy Olyphant & Dennis Quaid Join Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series
So far, Steven Soderbergh has made the most of the three-year overall deal he signed with HBO Max in January 2020. He’s already made three films on the deal, “Kimi” with Zoë Kravitz being the latest, and how he has the limited series “Full Circle” on the way, with Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes starring.
theplaylist.net
‘Roof’: Bella Heathcote & Asif Ali Star In Upcoming Survival Drama
Both Bella Heathcote and Asif Ali are two actors poised for Hollywood breakouts. Will they get their wish in “Roof,” an upcoming LA-based survival drama?. Deadline reports that Heathcote and Ali are the leads in the upcoming film, which is the directorial debut for Bad Robot mainstay Salvatore Sciortino. “Roof” follows two co-workers who get accidentally locked on the roof of a skyscraper during the hottest holiday weekend in years. As they attempt increasingly dangerous ways to escape and communicate with the outside world, the pair help each other come to terms with their past mistakes.
theplaylist.net
‘Gran Turismo’: David Harbour To Star In Neill Blomkamp’s Video Game Film
The curse of the video game movie seems to be officially over. Well, maybe not in terms of quality control, but at least these video game movies like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Uncharted,” and “Mortal Kombat” seem to be nabbing audiences. So, now the folks at Sony are moving full speed ahead on a film based on the “Gran Tourismo” video game franchise, and they got “Stranger Things”/“Black Widow” actor David Harbour to sign on to star.
theplaylist.net
‘Fairy Tale’: Paul Greengrass Will Adapt Stephen King’s Latest Bestseller
This news may shock no one, but Stephen King is the living author with the most film adaptations to his name. Hollywood and TV have adapted his work for decades, almost since he first broke out on bestseller lists in the mid-70s. So, no surprise that “Fairy Tale,” his latest bestseller, which only came out in hardcover earlier this month, will get a big-screen adaptation of its own.
theplaylist.net
‘The Lost King’ Review: Richard III’s Redemption Story Needs More Stephen Frears Magic [TIFF]
There once was a noble King whose reputation was slandered following his death. His enemies made sure that his name was equated with the worst rulers of his land. Over the centuries, these falsehoods became fact and even one of the greatest playwrights of the time was complicit in badmouthing him. For Philippa Langley, a marketing professional in the early 21st Century, the more she read about this particular British Monarch the more she began to believe his reputation had been sullied. And, in many ways, he was a man who had been ignored and ridiculed. Something she was experiencing in her own career. That’s the narrative basis for Stephen Frears’ “The Lost King,” which debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend and attempts to give King Richard III of England something of a glow-up.
theplaylist.net
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Trailer: John Lee Hancock Directs A Supernatural Stephen King Story Starring Jaeden Martell & Donald Sutherland
Who knows what happens in Stephen King’s mind, the author of such horror classics as “IT” and “The Shining.” It’s a mystery as to how King can conjure up such horrific tales, whether that be a lengthy novel or a short story. King’s latest big-screen adaptation comes from John Lee Hancock’s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a cautionary tale based on an unlikely friendship between a young boy and a reclusive billionaire in his 80s.
theplaylist.net
Sam Mendes Thinks “It Would Be Wonderful” To Have A Female Director In The Bond Franchise
You could argue that Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond is highlighted by Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall.” Moreso than the other films over the actor’s tenure as 007, “Skyfall” seems to be the high watermark for the franchise in recent years. So, when you talk about where the James Bond franchise needs to go in the future, now that Craig is no longer involved, Mendes seems like a good person to ask.
