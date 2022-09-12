ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Indicted For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A man has received a two-count indictment for killing his former girlfriend in the back seat of a car, officials said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Disturbing Human Remains in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On I-195 Jersey Shore

There was a crash reported on Interstate 195 in Ocean County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-195 eastbound west of Exit 21 in Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. At least one lane was closed due...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing

A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests

POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

