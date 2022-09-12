Read full article on original website
Edison, NJ man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands, NJ in June
The Edison man found with the body of his dead ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands earlier this summer has now been charged with her murder. The details of the investigation and court rulings were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that a Monmouth...
Absecon, NJ man indicted for shooting inside of Dollar General store this summer
An Absecon man who opened fire inside of a Dollar General store earlier this year has been charged and indicted in Atlantic County. The charges and court ruling were announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Who killed these 3 men? Monmouth County, NJ authorities want public’s help
Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related. "One of them had just spent time with his...
Man Indicted For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A man has received a two-count indictment for killing his former girlfriend in the back seat of a car, officials said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Disturbing Human Remains in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.
Crash Reported On I-195 Jersey Shore
There was a crash reported on Interstate 195 in Ocean County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-195 eastbound west of Exit 21 in Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. At least one lane was closed due...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Former Treasurer of Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted, NJ charged with embezzlement
He paid his dues, literally, but deposited those dues in the wrong place and now a Spotswood man who served as treasurer at a gun club in Ocean County has been charged for embezzlement. The announcement of the crime and charges were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. On...
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey
A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
Attempted Car Theft Reported Near Gov. Murphy's Middletown Mansion
There was an attempted car theft at a home near Gov. Phil Murphy's mansion near the Navasink River in Middletown, authorities said. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, there was a break-in at a garage that is in close proximity to the governor’s house, Middletown police said.
LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
