Wbaltv.com
Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say
LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on MD-295 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning involving a motorcycle. According to U.S. Park Police, the driver is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of 7:30 a.m., MD-295/Baltimore Washington Parkway's...
Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO
Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say. The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Lexington Park man arrested, charged following workplace shooting
UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive. According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job. Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and […]
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash that closed Batlimore Beltway's Outer Loop for hours
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A three-vehicle crash that closed the Outer Loop of the Beltway early Friday morning left a driver dead, police said. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Outer Loop at Edmondson Avenue, where an Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Transit Administration.
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
Person detained following Sheriff’s Office investigation into Wed. shooting
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest in this morning’s shooting near the 46600 block on Expedition Drive. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. We will continue to follow this investigation and update the community as we verify more information. UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: […]
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
Police arrested passed out driver; find handgun and two extended magazines
Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male […]
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Police on the scene of double shooting in West Baltimore, one person killed
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of North Calhoun Street in West Baltimore. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
