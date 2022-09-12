Seahawks season to kick off against former Seattle QB Russell Wilson playing for Broncos

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks kick off their season Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

All eyes will be on former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who’s making his debut with the Broncos in Seattle.

It’s expected that Wilson will receive quite the welcome at Lumen Field for his first game playing for Denver.

While it’s anyone’s guess whether it will be positive or negative, the 12s will ensure it will be loud.

Both teams are expected to display their own styles of winning football on offense.

For the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll is expected to focus more on the run game and bring back the ground and pound philosophy of years’ past.

For the Broncos, Wilson is expected to cook, and throw the ball to his heart’s content.

The breakup between Wilson and the Seahawks wasn’t the cleanest, but both are moving on in new directions.

Wilson said he’s looking forward to kicking off his new chapter, back where it all began in Seattle.

“After 10 years of trying to make a difference there, winning a lot of football games and all of us trying to do it together, I think that was really special and I think also, too, that Seattle will always mean the world to me,” said Wilson. “It will definitely be an experience I’ve never experienced before, but it will also be an experience that I’ll enjoy the journey of it all.”

Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. Something to keep in mind is that Starbucks workers plan to demonstrate against the co-owner of the Broncos outside Lumen Field.

Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson is also on the Starbucks executive board. Starbucks workers say she and Starbucks leadership are targeting union workers within the company.

Local union workers said “Seattle busts Broncos, not unions.”

©2022 Cox Media Group