ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges

By Steve Doyle
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shlMx_0hs1anJB00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX33C_0hs1anJB00
Democratic nominee Sherrie Young in House District 59. (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

Sherrie Young , the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in the race for North Carolina House District 59, was arrested by Greensboro Police on Nov. 7 and charged with discharging a firearm in the city and “go armed to terror people,” both misdemeanors, the Guilford Court docket says.

Young, whose listed address is 205 Windhill Court in Greensboro, did not answer the phone number listed on her file with the state Board of Elections. The phone was not set up for voicemail, its default message said.

Neither did Young respond to an email sent by WGHP to the address she used to correspond before the primary.

Young beat another newcomer, Eddie Aday of Gibsonville, by about a 3-1 margin in May to earn the right to face Hardister , who is seeking a seventh term in the House and serves as its majority whip. Hardister was unopposed in the primary.

Young’s case is in District Court, and no prosecuting attorney had been assigned. Neither does the file also does not name an attorney representing Young, court spokesperson Steve Cole said.

Cole said its unclear what would take place – including whether a trial would be held – at the appearance but that it could be about Young’s representation.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said she would try to find the police report about the case, but she has not provided that report to WGHP.

The Rhino Times did see the report and said that Young was arrested at 9:22 p.m. at 5315 Ian Dr. “for discharging a handgun.  She reportedly had threatened people with a handgun and fired it within 150 feet of a residence.”

Go armed to terror people is a broad charge under state statute that has four requirements for a person to be found guilty if that person:

  • Arms himself or herself with an unusual and dangerous weapon.
  • For the purpose of terrifying others.
  • Goes about on public highways.
  • In a manner to cause terror to the people.

The law has been applied in several cases for a variety of circumstances.

The election

Young defeated Aday in the primary even though she had no prior election experience, did little campaigning and raised or spent very little money. She has no campaign website and a very limited presence on the omnibus voting information site Ballotpedia.com .

In the spring she told WGHP that she decided to enter the race “to make a difference in my community tremendously. Being a voice for the people is the most important structure in areas of environmental awareness, fair regulations and over taxation.”

In response to specific questions about what she would which decisions she would like to see the General Assembly review, Young wrote:

“Some decisions I’d like to take for re-review are justice system policies and procedures.”

Absentee balloting is under way for the election on Nov. 8 , and early voting starts Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 40

Mildred Crandall
4d ago

I hope she still wins the election and everything I hope they do not try to take her down for this when there's other candidates that have done worse than this and still kept their place so yes I hope she wins

Reply(5)
11
Lloyd Hall
4d ago

Had it been the GOP candidate CNN and WRAL and the Raleigh Rag would have broadcasted it nationwide ….

Reply(3)
18
MCic(Me)
4d ago

It's been almost a year and the case hasn't gone to trial before the elections.

Reply(3)
7
Related
chapelboro.com

In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate Race, Turnout Will Likely Decide

North Carolina has seen its share of very close statewide elections in the last decade, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Less than two months before the November midterm, a new survey from Public Policy Polling shows a virtual dead heat in the race for U.S. Senate, with Democrat Cheri Beasley leading Republican Ted Budd 42-41 and 12 percent of voters still undecided.
ELECTIONS
FOX Carolina

NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Gibsonville, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
WITN

Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cole
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Guilford Court#Board Of Elections#Wghp#House#District Court#Includi
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
WSPA 7News

Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina Republicans sue Board of Elections over absentee ballot deadlines, observer limits

(The Center Square) — Republicans are suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections over state election rules they allege are beyond the board's authority. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party, and Clay County Republican Party Chairwoman Barbara Deas filed a lawsuit last week over the board's decisions to push back the deadline for absentee ballots and to limit election observers.
ELECTIONS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy