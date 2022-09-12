Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Register to Win: Tyler Perry Premiere in ATL on Sept. 19
Listen to MAJIC All this week for your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta screening of Tyler Perry’s new film A JAZZMAN’S BLUES, streaming on September 23 on Netflix. The premiere will be Monday, September 19 at 7pm with special guests you won’t want to miss, keep it locked to the REAL SOUND OF […]
Atlanta family’s video of young Black daughters reacting to “The Little Mermaid” trailer goes viral
ATLANTA — Disney fans finally got their first look “The Little Mermaid” live-action film starring Halle Bailey as Ariel after a teaser trailer dropped at D23 Expo over the weekend. The movie doesn’t land in theaters until May 2023, but reactions to the trailer have taken over...
thesource.com
Gunna Announces ‘Gunna Fest 2022’ to Celebrate Second Annual Gunna Day
To commemorate the second annual Gunna Day, Gunna has announced Gunna Family Fest 2022. Gunna Day is September 16 and marks the day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store opened at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. On September 17, 2022, in College Park, Georgia, Gunna and...
Atlanta's Kenan Thompson to host Emmy Awards
ATLANTA — A piece of Atlanta will be center stage at the Emmy Awards Monday night. Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson will make his Emmy host debut at 8 p.m. for what's dubbed television's biggest night. The 74th Emmy Awards will be his first time hosting the event,...
fox5atlanta.com
"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022
From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
CBS 46
‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
How Atlanta Became a City I Barely Recognize
Atlanta’s growth over the past half century has delivered great prosperity. But it's also the capital of yawning racial disparities.
creativeloafing.com
No Trap Music R&B Patio Party Free Entry 12Pm-3Am!!!
WERE BRINING SOMETHING NEW TO ATL!! NO TRAP MUSIC R&B PATO PARTY 12AM-3AM + COMEDY SHOW HOSTED BY KDUBB 9PM-12AM FREE ENTRY 9PM-12AM +. BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO THE CITY ON THURSDAYS!!!. COMEDY SHOW 10PM-12AM HOSTED BY COMEDY KDUBB. FOLLOWED BY THE R&B PATIO PARTY 12AM-3AM TAKE A PEEK AT...
henrycountytimes.com
T.I. to headline concert in Stockbridge Friday
Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. will headline a concert at the Stockbridge Amphitheater on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7 pm. This will be the first time that the famed rapper has performed at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. The new venue is located in the heart of Stockbridge. The show will kick off promptly at 7 pm. The full line-up on Friday night will also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. The Stockbridge Amphitheater is located at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge, Georgia, next to the Stockbridge City Hall. Gates open at 5 pm for Friday night’s show. Tickets are still available for purchase. Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic on Friday evening.
CBS 46
Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing. The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”. The ceremony will begin at...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings. The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring...
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands join fight to keep iconic Atlanta bar open amid plans to demolish it
ATLANTA - A battle is brewing to save an iconic Atlanta bar. Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition opposing the demolition of the Star Community Bar, located on Moreland Ave. in Little Five Points. "The Star Bar is part of this community," said co-owner Luke Lewis. "It belongs in...
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck visits Krog Street's Fred's Meats and Breads
There's no better way to celebrate both National Double Cheeseburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day than a trip to Atlanta's Fred's Meats and Breads. Buck Lanford heads down to Krog Street Market to take a bite out of the restaurant's double stack.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate dies at 55
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate has passed away at age 55. According to the Brunswick News, he and his sons were caught in a rip current at St. Simons Island that he never made it out of.
cottagesgardens.com
Mariah Carey Puts Her Traditional and Grand Atlanta Estate on the Market
Just under a year after purchasing this splendid estate in Atlanta, world-famous vocalist Mariah Carey is ready to move on. The singer dropped $5.65 million on the 4.65-acre property last November, according to Mansion Global, and has placed it on the market for $6.5 million. So, what’s the breakdown of...
Comments / 1