Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. will headline a concert at the Stockbridge Amphitheater on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7 pm. This will be the first time that the famed rapper has performed at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. The new venue is located in the heart of Stockbridge. The show will kick off promptly at 7 pm. The full line-up on Friday night will also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. The Stockbridge Amphitheater is located at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge, Georgia, next to the Stockbridge City Hall. Gates open at 5 pm for Friday night’s show. Tickets are still available for purchase. Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic on Friday evening.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO