Solon, OH

Cleveland.com

Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
BEREA, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year

CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea High alumni to raffle off Jim Tressel football: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Former Ohio State University football coach and Berea High graduate Jim Tressel has donated an autographed football to the Berea High Alumni Association. The Alumni Association is holding a raffle for the football as a fundraiser for the Tree of Knowledge campaign. All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will benefit the campaign to install the iconic Tree of Knowledge sculpture on the new Berea-Midpark High School.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

