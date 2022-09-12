Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County joins AARP network of age friendly communities
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Community leaders in Cuyahoga County gathered at the Fatima Family Center in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood Thursday afternoon in support of a movement to make communities in the county more age friendly. The initiative, led by the Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult Services, is...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
Beachwood plans Fall Festival Oct. 2, start of canned goods collection drive: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood begins canned goods collection: Beachwood was recently tabbed as the number one suburb in Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ratings, and now it states its aim to operate Harvest for Hunger’s number one collection campaign this fall. To do so, it has started “Beachwood CAN,” a...
North Olmsted Senior Center hosting senior prom/Oktoberfest Sept. 22
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Years ago, the North Olmsted Senior Center hosted an annual senior prom to keep its visitors feeling young. That’s the idea once again, with the popular venue scheduling a senior prom from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Springvale Ballroom. “People are...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Remember St. Vincent Charity Hospital for its successes
Please remind your readers that the closing of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center should not be viewed with any disfavor. Rather, the hospital should be remembered as it was in days gone by, it’s glory years, as the best, the very best at what it did. The Sisters of...
Youngsters give us a run for our money: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- They’re back! Those youngsters who are running for the health of it and attracting lots of applause for their efforts. The Healthy Kids Running Series began its fall season last week at Heritage Farm Park on Laurel Road in Brunswick, and it’s as entertaining as ever.
Richmond Heights council approves Meijer plans, looks forward to completion of Flexjet headquarters
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s meeting Tuesday (Sept. 13) included much talk of buildings to come, including the planned new Meijer store at Belle Oaks Marketplace and the space-age Flexjet headquarters now under construction off Curtiss Wright Parkway at the Cuyahoga County Airport. As expected, council gave approval,...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is ending inpatient care by mid-November. The hospital's transition comes with downsizing staff by 500.
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights back Ohio robocalls lawsuit
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in July aimed at 22 defendants whose companies allegedly schemed to bombard Ohioans with unwanted robocalls. Brook Park and Middleburg Heights city officials recently passed resolutions in support of Yost’s efforts. Brook Park City Council discussed its...
Berea considers extending purchase agreement expiration date for townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – A planned unit development proposed for the north end of Berea remains on hold while potential infrastructure and storm water management concerns raised by residents are addressed. As a result, Berea City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting heard the first of three public readings of...
Middleburg Heights secures wetland credits for detention basins project
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Abram Creek detention basins construction project has received a boost. City officials announced at the Sept. 12 Streets Committee meeting that after a lengthy administrative process, wetland mitigation credits have been purchased. When cities need to displace existing wetlands, they are required by the Ohio...
The mentee we helped navigate the ‘achievement gap’ 10 years ago, today is an entrepreneur: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — He stood behind a folding table for a community event in League Park. Hawking energy drinks to passers-by, he recognized me as I walked in front of his table. Trying to figure out why I looked familiar, he threw one or two questions my way.
Olmsted Historical Society’s Pumpkinville in the Valley returns Sept. 25 to Frostville Museum
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- For the better part of the last decade, families seeking outdoor fun have gravitated to the annual Pumpkinville in the Valley. This year’s affair returns from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Frostville Museum. “The Olmsted History Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit...
2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale
Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year
CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
Berea High alumni to raffle off Jim Tressel football: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Former Ohio State University football coach and Berea High graduate Jim Tressel has donated an autographed football to the Berea High Alumni Association. The Alumni Association is holding a raffle for the football as a fundraiser for the Tree of Knowledge campaign. All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will benefit the campaign to install the iconic Tree of Knowledge sculpture on the new Berea-Midpark High School.
