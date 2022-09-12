Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
drydenwire.com
Authorities Searching For Suspect That Fled Scene After Report Of Stolen Vehicle In Amery
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County are searching for a suspect that fled a scene after law enforcement responded to a report of a vehicle theft, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20p, the Amery Police Department...
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 15, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
Search for missing man who police say may have gun
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin, have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for more than a week – and who may have a handgun in his possession. Michael Minteer, 58, was seen last Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 3 p.m. on foot in the area of the Town of Johnstown, in rural Comstock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
wiproud.com
Two semi’s crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Minor injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 11 am, south of Foster. Two semis and another vehicle were involved in the crash, which affected both east and westbound lanes.
WEAU-TV 13
21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
Cory Schalinske assumes the role of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Cory Schalinske takes over for Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly Tuesday. Schalinske joined the department in 2012 and has earned promotion three times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
WEAU-TV 13
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Sawyer County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drydenwire.com
SCAM ALERT: Indianhead Credit Union Warns Of Phishing Attack
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Indianhead Credit Union is advising area residents that there is a phone scam in the area using their business name, according to a news release submitted to DrydenWire.com. News Release. Residents in our area are once again victims of a phishing attack. This time it is...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Milk Truck in the Ditch
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a milk truck tipped over in the ditch on Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:55am yesterday morning, they received a report of a milk truck tipped in the ditch about 75 yards east of Cardinal Avenue on Granton Road in the Township of Grant. When they arrived, they found the truck tipped over in the north ditch.
drydenwire.com
The New Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Is Available In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available in Washburn County. The Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant. Who can get the Bivalent vaccine:. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of...
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
Volume One
SIZZLIN’ SMACKDADDY: New Food Truck Will Smack You in the Tastebuds
Local duo Heath and Holly Williams gained a license to serve out of their new food truck, Smackdaddy’s Gourmet Grub, on Aug. 31, and they’re already making waves. Heath and his family had been operating on the road as furniture movers for nearly 20 years, but always kept the idea of a food truck tucked in their pockets as a future goal.
Comments / 1