UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Issues Updated Press Release Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following updated press release regarding the missing person in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th around 3 pm on...
Authorities Searching For Suspect That Fled Scene After Report Of Stolen Vehicle In Amery
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County are searching for a suspect that fled a scene after law enforcement responded to a report of a vehicle theft, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20p, the Amery Police Department...
Polk County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a suspect, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday September 6th around...
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
Deputy shot at during police chase that closed I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis was shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement searched for suspects who shot at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after...
Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide
MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 15, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound. Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.The shooting is under investigation.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Charges Of OWI-Drugged Driving, ID Theft
RUSK COUNTY -- Felony charges for OWI under the influence of drugs and ID theft have been filed against Kenneth Frohn after a State Patrol Trooper stopped Frohn’s vehicle in Rusk County for speeding in August 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
