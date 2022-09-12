ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday

TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck

BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
SIREN, WI
BARRON COUNTY, WI

