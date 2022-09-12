MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO