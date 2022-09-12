Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
The New Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Is Available In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available in Washburn County. The Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant. Who can get the Bivalent vaccine:. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of...
USDA invests nearly $3 billion in sustainability projects, including dozens in Minnesota and Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visited western Wisconsin Thursday.Tom Vilsack stopped by the Winfield United Innovation Center in River Falls to talk about new investments in sustainability.More than a dozen projects in Minnesota and Wisconsin are among 70 nationwide, splitting nearly $3 billion in funding.The farmer cooperative Trutera is one group getting money. It's a sustainability business of Land-O-Lakes and is working to share resources and information to overcome the challenges of climate change."In partnership with a number of other organizations they'll be able to educate farmers as to steps that can be taken to improve productivity, improve the quality of products being produced, which in turn allows them to go to their customer and say look at this a climate-smart commodity that you can now sell to your customer knowing that it's beneficial to the climate and not detrimental," Vilsack said.Vilsack says the funding for these projects was a one-time thing but says they plan to take what works and roll it into the USDA's regular conservation programs.More than 450 project proposals were submitted by applicants in the first funding pool, causing the USDA to increase its initial $1 billion investment.
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Hudson doctor grew up in area, completed rural residency program
After three years in the Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Andrea Knievel will apply her knowledge at the new HealthPartners Clinic Hudson at Hudson Hospital and Clinic, 405 Stageline Road, as a primary care provider. It’s hard for Knievel to remember a time when she didn’t want...
Green Alert for NW Wisconsin veteran canceled
UPDATE: The Green Alert has been canceled after Minteer was found deceased. ORIGINAL STORY (Sep. 14, 2022): COMSTOCK, Wis. — A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a northwestern Wisconsin veteran who has been missing for roughly a week. Michael Minteer, 58, of Comstock, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at his home in rural northeastern...
"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
drydenwire.com
Northwood Tech Hosts HOMES Workforce Innovation Grant Roundtable Event To Discuss Process And Criteria For Site Selection And Training
Northwood Technical College hosted a roundtable event Thursday, September 15 at the College’s New Richmond campus conference center with employers, Impact Seven and Northwood Tech staff to discuss grant details and planning to utilize the $9.8 million Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions (HOMES) Wisconsin Innovation Grant. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Missy Hughes, Department of Workforce Development Assistant Deputy Secretary Danielle Williams, WEDC Workforce Innovation Grants Project Manager Trenton Kranz and Wisconsin Housing, and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Assistant Deputy Secretary Jessica Boling were also in attendance.
drydenwire.com
SCAM ALERT: Indianhead Credit Union Warns Of Phishing Attack
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Indianhead Credit Union is advising area residents that there is a phone scam in the area using their business name, according to a news release submitted to DrydenWire.com. News Release. Residents in our area are once again victims of a phishing attack. This time it is...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 15, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
WEAU-TV 13
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross. According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a suspect, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday September 6th around...
WEAU-TV 13
21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
