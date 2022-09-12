Read full article on original website
Casper is Sending TWO Athletes to the Down Under Games
Kynlee Griffith, 17, is one of twelve softball players chosen to play in the Down Under Games. It just so happens that she is friends with the OTHER Casper athlete who was invited, Aubry Hurst (for volleyball). Hurst told K2Radio News, "I am so excited that Kynlee gets the same...
Know Wyoming’s foe: Air Force Falcons
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl didn't mince words when talking about Wyoming's Friday night opponent during his weekly press conference. "My assessment, this is the best Air Force team that I've seen in the nine years since I've been the Cowboy football coach." From a man that doesn't subscribe to hyperbole,...
How do you limit Air Force’s vaunted triple-option attack?
LARAMIE -- Ever wonder what a defensive coordinator goes through during Air Force week?. Entering his third season on the sideline in Laramie, Jay Sawvel has only gone head to head with the Falcons once. That was last October in Colorado Springs. That was a 24-14 Wyoming loss. Air Force...
Casper Volleyball Player Selected to Play in the Down Under Games Next Summer
Aubry Hurst, 15, was selected to go to Sydney, Australia to represent the United States on America's volleyball team in the Down Under Games next summer. She is only one of ten players that will be going on this team. Every year, 200 athletes from the United States are selected...
Wyoming Schools saw a 30% Decrease in Performance Since 2019
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release that it has released its school accountability results for the 2021 to 22 school year after not reporting for two years. According to the WDE data, 30% of Wyoming schools are performing at a lower level compared to pre-pandemic...
Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms
Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County. Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47. Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of...
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche Player Surprises Casper Pediatric Cancer Survivor with Stanley Cup
Last October, 9-year-old Ashlinn Swanson got sick and wasn't getting better. When it became clear to her parents that that this was more than just a flu, they took her to the doctor. "Her white blood cells were really low," Ashlinn's mom Nichole told K2 Radio News. "Come to find...
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming
A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 759 N 6th Ave
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on September 2nd, 2022 to Marc B. Alden at 759 N 6th Ave, Mills WY 82604 and Bankers Trust Company of California 130 Liberty Street, New York NY 10006 and N.A. Collections Center of Wyoming PO Box 4000 Rawlins, WY 82301 and Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems PO Box 607 Gillette WY 82717 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at 771 Nth 6th Ave and 759 N 6th Ave Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building and has been demolished. Itemized and list of work done.
Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper
Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead
A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
