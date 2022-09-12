ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Nears

The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
New Fort Kent restaurant draws large crowd at opening

FORT KENT, Maine — In only five hours of being officially opened for business, Fort Kent’s newest restaurant, 47 North, drew a large crowd of customers Thursday evening. Despite a limited menu of entrees available on opening night, curious customers quickly filled the business’ 48 seats. So...
US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
Former Celtics & Hoops Star To Talk In Caribou On Addiction

Chris Herren: Changing The Conversation is coming to Caribou. Chris Herren is a name that many basketball fans in New England recall from his days as a pro prospect playing in high school in Fall River, MA, and then onto D-1 programs Boston College and Fresno State in the mid to late 90s. Herren played two seasons in the NBA and then seven seasons overseas in professional leagues. However, substance use and addiction took over and Herren nearly lost it all, before rebounding and turning over a new leaf. Chris Herren will be in Aroostook County later this fall speaking about his battles on and off of the court.
CARIBOU, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

