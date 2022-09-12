ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals

Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time.  STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
California Government
San Bernardino, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Planning Commission Reviewed Regulations for Short Term Vacation Rentals

The Planning Commission reviewed a Land Use Compliance request to increase the total number of occupants in an STVR from 8 to fourteen in a three thousand-square-foot house on Emerson Avenue. The Commissioners agreed they needed to codify the rules for bigger houses, and more discussion was needed. The staff recommended a continuation. It was unanimously approved. In additional business, the Planning Commission adopted the maximum number of Temporary Short-Term Vacation Rental permits for 2022 at 10 percent. The inventory for this year is 7,708 single-family detached homes, and the maximum of 771 will hit by October. The Commission received and adopted the resolution.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino

The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

City of San Bernardino Exits Decade-Long Bankruptcy By Posting $2.5 Million Surplus

The city of San Bernardino exited it’s bankrupt status on Tuesday following over a decade of facing severe revenue and cash shortages. On August 1, 2012, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy following posting a $45 million shortage of revenue and being over $1 billion in debt. Caused by multiple factors, including the city building back from the Great Recession, low property and sales tax revenues, a large decline in state funding, and especially pension costs skyrocketing, the city joined Vallejo and Detroit, in choosing bankruptcy.
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino Art Walk displays potential of city

Residents, artists, and food vendors local to the area gathered in downtown San Bernardino for. the San Bernardino Art Walk on September 10. With a wide perimeter consisting of E street, 4th street, D street and 3rd street, attendees were able to visit participating art galleries, Viva La Boba and The Enterprise Building for a screening of “Pan’s Labyrinth”.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms

On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino

While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
FOREST FALLS, CA

