Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
Related
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
City National Bank Grants $5,000 to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino’s HERO Program
City National Bank granted Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) $5,000 to allocate a hundred percent of the proceeds towards the Homebound Emergency Relief Outreach (HERO) program that will offer free food deliveries for our home-bound Inland Empire neighbors whose health and financial limitations prevent them for shopping for food.
iecn.com
Reenactment of historic Lopez v. Seccombe desegregation case is planned in San Bernardino on September 15￼
While it has been 78 years since the 1944 ruling of the historic Lopez v. Seccombe case, which desegregated city parks and recreational facilities in San Bernardino, a reenactment of the case is being held at Mitla’s Cafe on September 15. The event, which will reenact arguments and the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Planning Commission Reviewed Regulations for Short Term Vacation Rentals
The Planning Commission reviewed a Land Use Compliance request to increase the total number of occupants in an STVR from 8 to fourteen in a three thousand-square-foot house on Emerson Avenue. The Commissioners agreed they needed to codify the rules for bigger houses, and more discussion was needed. The staff recommended a continuation. It was unanimously approved. In additional business, the Planning Commission adopted the maximum number of Temporary Short-Term Vacation Rental permits for 2022 at 10 percent. The inventory for this year is 7,708 single-family detached homes, and the maximum of 771 will hit by October. The Commission received and adopted the resolution.
Fontana Herald News
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
2urbangirls.com
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
californiaglobe.com
City of San Bernardino Exits Decade-Long Bankruptcy By Posting $2.5 Million Surplus
The city of San Bernardino exited it’s bankrupt status on Tuesday following over a decade of facing severe revenue and cash shortages. On August 1, 2012, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy following posting a $45 million shortage of revenue and being over $1 billion in debt. Caused by multiple factors, including the city building back from the Great Recession, low property and sales tax revenues, a large decline in state funding, and especially pension costs skyrocketing, the city joined Vallejo and Detroit, in choosing bankruptcy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
iecn.com
San Bernardino Art Walk displays potential of city
Residents, artists, and food vendors local to the area gathered in downtown San Bernardino for. the San Bernardino Art Walk on September 10. With a wide perimeter consisting of E street, 4th street, D street and 3rd street, attendees were able to visit participating art galleries, Viva La Boba and The Enterprise Building for a screening of “Pan’s Labyrinth”.
San Bernardino Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Devastation Amid Evacuations
The fire captain of the San Bernardino County Fire Department said mudslides had resulted in major damage to infrastructure in the area.
z1077fm.com
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino
While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
Comments / 0