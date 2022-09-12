Disney+ Just Dropped Trailers for ‘Disenchanted’ and ‘Little Mermaid’ And You Won’t Be Disappointed

Read full article on original website
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
The Racist Backlash to Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is Out of Control
Over the weekend, Disney released the first teaser for its upcoming, live-action take on The Little Mermaid. The brief clip is relatively light on actual footage, but it does give us the goods: star Halle Bailey as Ariel, singing a bit of the iconic ballad “Part of Your World.”
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Videos of young Black girls reacting to 'Little Mermaid' trailer go viral
Disney released the trailer for a new, live-action “The Little Mermaid.” Parents shared their Black daughters reacting to Halle Bailey as Ariel, the iconic mermaid.
Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie
More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Trevor Noah Dismantles Racist Response to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Really, People? We’re Doing This Again?’
Trevor Noah took aim at the racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” trailer on Thursday’s “The Daily Show,” wondering why we’re all doing this again. Shortly after racist backlash to people of color playing elves and dwarves in Amazon’s “The Lord...
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Robert Zemeckis’ Disney Remake Is Barely a Real Film
When “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, audience members hoping to watch the eponymous puppet hero interact with an impeccably rendered, photorealistic pile of horse manure would have left the theater disappointed. But 82 years and countless technological advances later, a new remake offers Disney fans the chance to do exactly that. When Pinocchio first leaves Geppetto’s workshop and ventures out into the real world, he encounters a massive pile of dung (complete with CGI flies buzzing around it) and crouches down to take a sniff. While the film’s direct-to-streaming release will prevent cinephiles from witnessing that moment on the big screen, it...
The Little Mermaid Trailer Released at D23 Expo
Get ready to go under the sea, because the first look at Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid has officially arrived. The studio unveiled the first footage from the highly-anticipated film during this weekend's D23 Expo. A remake of the beloved 1989 movie musical of the same name, the film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, with Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
