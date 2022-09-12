Disney+ Just Dropped Trailers for ‘Disenchanted’ and ‘Little Mermaid’ And You Won’t Be Disappointed

After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO