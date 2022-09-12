Read full article on original website
WMU launches 24/7 mental health support program for students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University launched a 24/7 year-round mental health program for students Thursday. The program is in partnership with Uwill, allowing students to have free and immediate access to teletherapy services, according to a WMU representative. Location is not a problem as the program is expected...
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
Crowdfunding campaign supports relocating Branch County children's museum
COLDWATER, Mich. — The Children's Museum of Branch County could be relocated to a historic downtown Coldwater location, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign can reach $50,000 by Oct. 28, it would win matching grant funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, according to state officials.
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frustration and construction cones — that's what you'll see a lot of on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo during rush hour, drivers said. Kalamazoo residents have been dealing with construction delays for weeks now on the main thoroughfare, as orange cones block lanes and traffic builds up.
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Which Kalamazoo-area high school has the best football stadium?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it’s the surrounding landscape, unique architecture or sheer size, there are certain things that make each Michigan high school football stadium stand out. MLive’s prep sports writers detailed their favorite football sanctuaries, and the top 10 from the Kalamazoo area would stack up favorably...
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
Kalamazoo pavilion slated for demolition due to trash dumping
City officials say the tear-down is necessary due to "extensive, on-going vandalism to the pavilion and continued illegal trashing dumping on and around the site."
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the globe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art from across the globe will be showcased across Grand Rapids during ArtPrize. Artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico, among others, will bring their work to West Michigan. As a part of the city-wide event, Van Andel Arena will welcome three artists,...
