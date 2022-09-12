ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations

PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man arrested for murder in double stabbing

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach man was arrested for murder this week after allegedly stabbing two people in a fight outside a business, according to police. Michael Smalls, 56, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. The incident happened just before midnight the night of Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say two fights broke out that night. The first involved two victims facing off against a man armed with a taser out in front of a business on the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

How PnB Rock's stolen chain could help solve his murder

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - As the investigation continues into the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, police are hoping the custom diamond-encrusted chain that was stolen from him will lead them to the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department has warned local pawn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA

LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles. The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

