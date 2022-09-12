Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
foxla.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police. Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of. , were arrested this week. SUGGESTED: 4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks. According to police,...
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
foxla.com
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
foxla.com
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
foxla.com
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
foxla.com
Bernstein High School overdose: Person detained in investigation of 15-year-old girl's death
LOS ANGELES - Authorities confirmed Thursday that a possible suspect was detained in connection with the fatal overdose of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos who died on the Bernstein High School campus in Hollywood after buying drugs with her friend at a nearby park. Her friend also overdosed on the school campus...
foxla.com
'My safety was shattered': Karen Bass discusses 'traumatic' home break-in, her guns being stolen
LOS ANGELES - In an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson, Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass discussed her two guns being stolen from her home. Bass, who called the incident "very traumatic," told Michaelson her guns were registered, locked in a safe box, and stashed away...
foxla.com
Long Beach man arrested for murder in double stabbing
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach man was arrested for murder this week after allegedly stabbing two people in a fight outside a business, according to police. Michael Smalls, 56, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. The incident happened just before midnight the night of Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say two fights broke out that night. The first involved two victims facing off against a man armed with a taser out in front of a business on the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LAPD arrests 2 teens accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to students in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills resulting in the recent overdoses of high school students in the Hollywood area, including a 15-year-old girl who died on the Bernstein High School campus.
foxla.com
How PnB Rock's stolen chain could help solve his murder
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - As the investigation continues into the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, police are hoping the custom diamond-encrusted chain that was stolen from him will lead them to the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department has warned local pawn...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles. The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.
foxla.com
DJ violently attacked while walking home from an event in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A local DJ was viciously attacked while walking home after a gig in Hollywood. 36-year-old Kyle Guy, also known as Verbs, was walking in the early morning hours of August 27 near the corner of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard when he was attacked. He told FOX 11...
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
foxla.com
Toddler found safe after abduction in Buena Park
A two-year-old has been found safe and returned to his family after the car he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday. Police say one suspect is in custody.
foxla.com
Orange County DA's Office releases body cam videos of police shooting, killing man who fired at school bus
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The Orange County District Attorney's Office released body camera footage of a deadly Sept. 2021 shootout between police and a man accused of firing shots at a school bus. Back on September 3, 2021, the Buena Park Police Department spotted a man accused of shooting at...
foxla.com
Lockdown lifted at Lancaster High School following reports of person with gun
LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus and assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0