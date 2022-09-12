Read full article on original website
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains
The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
No one can find person who fraudulently sold one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties, sale may be tied to larger scheme
Attorneys cannot find the person who fraudulently sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million, court documents said.
travelweekly.com
Things are looking up at Harry Reid Airport
For the second consecutive month, Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas (formerly McCarran Airport) set a record for passengers served in a single month. More than 4.86 million passengers went through the airport in July, surpassing the previous record of 4.68 million in June. The July figure is a 17.2%...
8newsnow.com
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Las Vegas woman indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit designer handbags, clothes
Amie Kamara, 31, was indicted Wednesday and is facing two charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods at her Aminic Beauty Supply store.
‘Enchant’ holiday sparkle to illuminate 2 Las Vegas locations this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four million sparkling lights are set to create a charming winter wonderland in Las Vegas in a matter of months. Enchant will not only sprinkle the valley with one seasonal celebration this year but two this time around. The illuminated wonderland will offer visitors an immersive walk-thru, story-themed light maze on […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
‘It’s very stressful,’ Las Vegas resident says she is trapped inside unlivable apartment due to high rent costs
The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.
The Coffee Class Announces Henderson Grand Opening on September 24
It’s the second location for the local cafe, which will add still another location next year, at UnCommons Las Vegas
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
knpr
A closer look: How water authorities patrol Las Vegas for water wasters
With Nevada under stricter water restrictions, the Las Vegas Valley Water District is out patrolling the city looking for water wasters. Cameron Donnarumma is one of about a dozen water waste investigators driving throughout Las Vegas. When he finds water sprinklers in use outside of the new fall schedule, which changed the first of the month to three times a week on specific days, he first records the incident.
Great American Cookies Opens New Location
To celebrate the new location, the store is holding a grand opening event on September 24th
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Fans can now buy concessions at Allegiant Stadium without paying at checkout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans can now purchase various concessions at Allegiant Stadium without stopping to pay at the checkout. According to an news release, the stadium has launched four “Zippin” checkout-free stores on the 300 level of the stadium. The release says that the stores have...
Las Vegas women making the jump to male-dominated industries
Millions of Americans are changing their careers since the pandemic. Many are jumping into all new industries. That's including women moving into male-dominated work.
