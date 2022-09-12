On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO