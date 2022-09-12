Read full article on original website
Twentynine Palms City Council meeting recap (Sept 13)
The Twentynine Palms City Council met last night. Marge Doyle from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District had a presentation about efforts to end the HIV epidemic. Doyle says that the fight to eradicate the virus has had setbacks due to COVID – and the CDC is teaming up with organizations like the MBHD to normalize HIV testing for all age groups – with larger goals like reducing infections by 75% by 2025.
Desert Oasis Car Show Returns to Twentynine Palms September 17
To the delight of gearheads everywhere, the Desert Oasis Car Show returns to Twentynine Palms on September 17. Sure, cars, trucks and motorcycles are everywhere but some are so special, they need their own show. Thankfully, the Desert Oasis Car Show will celebrate these unique vehicles on Saturday, September 17, at Luckie Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Book lovers needed to donate their time to “Friends of the Yucca Valley Library”
You can support the Yucca Valley library from your own home, in the library, or in the community. Workers are needed to sort and shelve books as well as webpage updating and development which can be done remotely. Additional support is needed to organize memberships drives, create posters, publicize events and sales, procure books or other materials for resale, recruit donations and funding sources, create videos, photograph events, and liaison with partners and other organizations.
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
Yucca Valley Planning Commission Reviewed Regulations for Short Term Vacation Rentals
The Planning Commission reviewed a Land Use Compliance request to increase the total number of occupants in an STVR from 8 to fourteen in a three thousand-square-foot house on Emerson Avenue. The Commissioners agreed they needed to codify the rules for bigger houses, and more discussion was needed. The staff recommended a continuation. It was unanimously approved. In additional business, the Planning Commission adopted the maximum number of Temporary Short-Term Vacation Rental permits for 2022 at 10 percent. The inventory for this year is 7,708 single-family detached homes, and the maximum of 771 will hit by October. The Commission received and adopted the resolution.
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
DUI Hit and Run results in Twentynine Palms arrest
On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.
Senior Center event will help demystify Medicare plans, prescriptions, and more.
Health insurance and Medicare can be confusing, especially for seniors and retired people. The Twentynine Palms Senior Center is hosting an event to help you get information on changes to various Medicare plans, prescription drugs, out of pocket costs and more. Christie Cuellar of SCAN Healthplan will be leading the workshop, to help you make informed decisions regarding the coming year. The event is tomorrow (September 15), from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be held at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center, 6539 Adobe Road.
The Center for Healthy Generations to Hold Chili-Cook Off
The Center for Healthy Generations, a non-profit that offers all generations support through exercise, activities, and information to foster independence, is holding their big annual Chili-cook-off event Saturday, September 24, from 2-4. The chili-tasting begins at 2:00 with voting for the favorite. Auctioneer Richard Brewer will keep the action with some great bargains and raffle opportunities. The event will be Emceed by Z107.7 personality Gary Daigneault who will announce the raffle and chili winners. There will be live music and all proceeds support the Center.
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
Landers Arrests for Suspected Meth Possession, Concealed Firearm
A vehicle check in Landers resulted in a concealed loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine possession, according to the Morongo Basin Station’s report. On Friday September 9 – Sheriff Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 1800 block of Acoma Trail. The driver Roy Vanagas was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and suspected methamphetamine. A passenger – Darryl Solet – was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Darryl Solet was cited and released, and the driver Roy Vanagas was arrested and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on 50,000 bail.
Suspect Armed with Assault Rifle at Twentynine Palms Burger King Leads to Officer Involved Shooting
An armed suspect led a County Sheriff’s Deputy on a foot chase Monday (September 13) evening, before the incident escalated into an officer involved shooting with no injuries. Sheriff’s report that a Deputy from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
