Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
abc27.com

Pa. unemployment number at lowest rate in 20 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up .2% over the month the 3.7%
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro to make stops in Midstate counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept 17, Attorney general Josh Shapiro will stop in Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and Blair. counties to meet with voters. Shapiro has made previous stops in Juniata, Perry, and Mifflin counties as well as rallying in South Philidelphia as well. Below are the locations where...
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
abc27.com

Pa. State Police honor truck drivers

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop. It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers. “Drivers are out here...
abc27.com

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet (3 meters) so boats...
lebtown.com

PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.

