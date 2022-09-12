Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
Pa. unemployment number at lowest rate in 20 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up .2% over the month the 3.7%
Josh Shapiro to make stops in Midstate counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept 17, Attorney general Josh Shapiro will stop in Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and Blair. counties to meet with voters. Shapiro has made previous stops in Juniata, Perry, and Mifflin counties as well as rallying in South Philidelphia as well. Below are the locations where...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Governor Wolf announces $25.4 million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million. This money will go towards investing in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to...
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz agrees to Nexstar-hosted Pennsylvania Senate Debate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz have agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 25 at 8 p.m. at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, has requested closed...
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
Pa. State Police honor truck drivers
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop. It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers. “Drivers are out here...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet (3 meters) so boats...
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to attend Renaissance Faire
(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest. According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
