Westmoreland campus clippings: Hempfield grad Justin Sliwoski on top performer watch list

St. Francis (Pa.) redshirt junior quarterback Justin Sliwoski will leave it up to science.

Sliwoski, a Hempfield graduate, is up for a national award that uses scientific rankings to measure how players “increase overall effectiveness of their team.”

It is the College Football Performance National Performer of the Year and Sliwoski is one of 38 FCS players to make its watch list.

The list includes 26 quarterbacks and 12 running backs.

Sliwoski, a Pitt transfer, completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards and ran for 59 yards in a 30-23 overtime loss to Akron to open the season.

He split time with Coyle Doyle, who went 12 of 18 for 85 yards.

Last season, Sliwoski’s 162.2 passing efficiency ranked fifth in all of FCS.

He threw for 1,165 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Sliwoski was a dual threat against Richmond but the Red Flash came up short in a 31-21 defeat.

He went 11 of 18 for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran for 50 yards and scored on a 13-yard burst with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sliwoski wasn’t the only Hempfield alum making noise over the weekend …

Football

Delaware: Braden Brose (Hempfield) was targeted three times and the fifth-year tight end turned two receptions into touchdowns in a 35-13 win over Delaware State.

Brose had a 7-yard scoring grab in the third quarter and added a 27-yard grab in the fourth.

He finished with three catches for 27 yards.

Grove City: Junior safety Cole DeFillippo (Penn-Trafford) had a team-high nine tackles in a 55-17 win over Geneva.

Marshall: Redshirt sophomore lineman Trent Holler (Latrobe) and the Thundering Herd upset No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21. Holler made his second start of the season at left tackle as Marshall racked up 364 yards of total offense, including 219 rushing.

The win marked just the second upset of a top-10 team in Marshall history.

Mercyhurst: Redshirt junior Dustin Shoaf (Yough) ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield) had a game-high 12 tackles, a sack and a pick-6 touchdown as Mercyhurst rolled past Lock Haven, 49-7.

Shoaf had back-to-back scores to increase the Lakers’ lead to 21-7 in the third quarter.

Ferretti’s 32-yard interception return made it 35-7.

Ferretti was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week.

Washington & Jefferson: Junior running back Justin Huss (Derry) continues to be a multi-dimensional threat for the Presidents. Huss ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and caught five passes for 40 yards and another score in a 52-21 victory over Saint Vincent.

Also for W&J, senior linebacker Adam Rudzinski (Franklin Regional) returned a fumble 10 yards for a score, and junior linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) had a team-high eight tackles.

Waynesburg: Senior running back Justin Flack (Derry) ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns but the Yellow Jackets fell to Case Western Reserve, 45-31.

Western Michigan: Redshirt freshman Jack Salopek (Norwin) threw his first collegiate touchdown pass in the Broncos’ 37-30 victory over Ball State.

Salopek posted career highs for completions (25), attempts (43) and yards (230), and also caught a two-point conversion pass with 14:59 remaining.

Salopek will lead the Broncos this week against Pitt in his team’s home opener. He saw his first college action last year against Pitt at Heinz Field.

William & Mary: Junior safety Marcus Barnes (Jeannette) had three tackles and a forced fumble as the Tribe defeated Campbell, 37-21.

Men’s soccer

Cal (Pa.): Junior Zach Vanek (Hempfield) scored his first goal of the season for the Vulcans in a 2-2 tie against Ohio Dominican.

Freshman goalkeeper AJ Visco (Penn-Trafford) played 45 minutes in the second half and made a pair of saves.

Jake Nebinski (Norwin) has an assist for the Vulcans (1-2-1), and Wyatt Ramer (Greensburg Salem) has played in all four games.

Washington & Jefferson: Senior Will Keber (Norwin) has been an anchor on the back line for the Presidents as the team’s primary defender.

Women’s soccer

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Megan Hickey and junior Becca Kubler each scored two goals, and senior Ashley Lucas added another score as the Bobcats defeated Allegheny, 5-2.

Sophomore Paige John made seven saves in net for UPG (3-2).

Robert Morris: It hasn’t taken Malia Kearns (Penn-Trafford) long to adapt to Division I college soccer.

The freshman forward had two goals and three assists in her first six games for the Colonials (4-0-2).

She had a goal and assist — a pair of three-point games — in back-to-back wins over Hampton (7-1) and Delaware State (5-1).

Saint Vincent: Sparked by a terrific long-range goal from junior Tanisha Grewal, who added another score earlier, the Bearcats blanked Alfred State, 2-0, to improve to 3-1.

Grewal made a highlight when she scored from 35 yards out to give SVC a two-goal advantage.

Freshman Jude Galvin added an assist.

Slippery Rock: Junior forward Sydney Patrick (Hempfield) dished out her second assist of the season as the Rock tied Mercyhurst, 1-1. Patrick has started all six games so far this year.

Women’s volleyball

Saint Vincent: Senior Carly Augustine (Latrobe) led the Bearcats’ attack with nine kills and 14 assists, junior Luciana Polk added 10 kills and sophomore Vivian Poach had eight kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 victory over Medaille in the Case Western Reserve Tournament.

SVC improved to 5-2 with the victory.

Seton Hill: The Griffins won all three matches of their Seton Hill Tournament, including a 3-0 sweep of Concord to move to 9-2 for the season.

Sophomore Paige Cole led the attack with 12 kills, while freshman Payton Rodberg added 11 and freshman Elizabeth Kolkowski, eight.

Sophomore Abby Osterling had 21 assists.

Waynesburg: Sophomore Jordan Stein (Norwin) tied for a team-high nine digs in a 3-0 loss to Oberlin.

Men’s cross country

Cal (Pa.): Senior Mason Jobe (Greensburg Salem) took fourth place at the Daemen Alumni Invitational with a time of 27 minutes, 22.6 seconds.

Women’s cross country

Cal (Pa.): Junior Malia Anderson (Greensburg Salem) finished fourth out of 56 runners with a time of 19:33.1 at the Daeman Alumni Invitational in Williamsville, N.Y. Cal finished second overall.