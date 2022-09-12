Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Nutripacks Food Distribution
Almost half of the students in Central Dauphin School District don’t know where their next meal will come from. Nutripacks is trying to change that. The food distribution efforts sends students home with can good, breakfast foods, and even fresh fruit and milk so they don’t have to wait until the next school day to be fed. Learn more about their work and how you can support their efforts.
abc27.com
Home improvement money available for Chambersburg residents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Chambersburg announced that residents of Chambersburg who meet the requirements will be able to have their home rehabilitated. The Town Council and the Luminest Community Development partnered together to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. They were able to secure a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program.
abc27.com
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: American Legion Post 831
CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 15’s hometown heroes are riding, remembering, and raising money all for a good cause. American Legion Post 381 in Campbelltown is hosting a motorcycle ride benefiting and remembering John Maderik, better known as Zipper, who passed away from leukemia. The ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the American Legion Post on Palmyra Road in Palmyra.
abc27.com
Around 10 displaced by Carlisle apartment fire
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle fire and police departments responded to an apartment fire at 149 A St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Emergency responders found the fire at the front first-floor apartment, where one tenant suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to the police department.
abc27.com
Capital Blue Cross Connect opens on WellSpan Health’s York campus
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Blue Cross and WellSpan Health opened a new Capital Blue Cross connect health and wellness center. This health and wellness center is located at WellSpan’s Apple Hill Medical Center located in York. The hub is 1,300 square-feet and is located at 25 Monument...
abc27.com
Dark Nights at Hersheypark: What to expect
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
abc27.com
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police honor truck drivers
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop. It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers. “Drivers are out here...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to attend Renaissance Faire
(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest. According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this...
abc27.com
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
abc27.com
Police looking for cemetery vandals in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police (YCRPD) are looking for vandals that knocked over gravestones at a cemetery in York County. According to a release, vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. Because of this, many of the gravestones were broken.
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
lebtown.com
PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
