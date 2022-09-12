Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO