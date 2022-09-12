Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch
Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player
The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Within the Jordan Brand retro category, there are many themes that the brand will often lean on to erect newer footwear colorways. One of the most common is the “UNC” motif as the brand often pays homage to MJ’s time as a Tar Heel, and the next silhouette to receive this treatment is this Air Jordan 5 variation that’s expected to land in 2023.
Kevin Durant Wants Nike to Release More of LeBron James' Shoes
Kevin Durant recently filmed himself touring a Nike facility and exploring unreleased versions of LeBron James' sneakers.
