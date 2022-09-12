ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch

Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player

The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Within the Jordan Brand retro category, there are many themes that the brand will often lean on to erect newer footwear colorways. One of the most common is the “UNC” motif as the brand often pays homage to MJ’s time as a Tar Heel, and the next silhouette to receive this treatment is this Air Jordan 5 variation that’s expected to land in 2023.
BEAUTY & FASHION

