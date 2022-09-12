The Bates County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commission Kenny Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. Daniel Stewart, Assistant Surveyor, attended the SEMA Webinar for the Flood Plain. SEMA (Missouri State Emergency Agency) is requesting all counties to have a “tool kit” and plan of action in place in case of a flood event. The Commission asked Daniel to get with Dennis Jacobs (EMA Director) and put together a plan and list for the tool kit. It is possible to get 100 percent funding for the kit by a grant with RHSOC thru Pioneer Trails if it is made available to surrounding counties. The commission also recommended a drone for the kit. Other grants are possible next year as this year’s applications are closed.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO