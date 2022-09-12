Read full article on original website
Allison Bittiker 24 Nevada
Allison Bittiker, 24 of Nevada, Missouri passed away tragically September 12, 2022 in Nevada. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Hugh (Bud) Dickinson Announcement
Hugh (Bud) Dickinson of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully on September 14. 2022 at the VA Home in Warrensburg, MO surrounded by family. Cremation, with a private family inurnment that will occur in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri at a date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence and donations may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Bates County Memorial Hospital Survey
Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) located in Butler, Missouri is working with other community health providers to update the 2022 Bates County, MO Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing health needs cited in the 2016 and 2019 CHNA reports and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions.
Bates County Commissioner Report
The Bates County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commission Kenny Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. Daniel Stewart, Assistant Surveyor, attended the SEMA Webinar for the Flood Plain. SEMA (Missouri State Emergency Agency) is requesting all counties to have a “tool kit” and plan of action in place in case of a flood event. The Commission asked Daniel to get with Dennis Jacobs (EMA Director) and put together a plan and list for the tool kit. It is possible to get 100 percent funding for the kit by a grant with RHSOC thru Pioneer Trails if it is made available to surrounding counties. The commission also recommended a drone for the kit. Other grants are possible next year as this year’s applications are closed.
Butler: Now Hiring Butler Chamber of Commerce
Butler Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a part-time Director. This person will be expected to plan and prepare for events, promote. membership, and work with the public who call or email questions about. the business community and or events. Experienced preferred. The. hours are 9am to Noon three...
