The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Quinonez family and the West Texas Gazelles hosted a 5k run to raise money for families dealing with a child who is struggling with cancer. On August 17th, 2021 the Quinonez family lost their 5-year-old daughter Averi to cancer. They started the Averi foundation, whose...
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program. However, the deadline to apply is approaching. Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
The 87th Street River
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 9/14/22 - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
Mi Cocinita Food Truck
8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets...
Incident at Starbucks on 42nd leads to juvenile arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this afternoon CBS7 was alerted of a large police presence at the Starbucks on 42nd street in Odessa. We reached out to OPD for the details, Monica Quintero with the department confirmed at least one minor was arrested for fighting and charged with assault. We’ll...
UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars
The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon. Auctioneers expected to seel about 400 pieces of equipment.
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels’ win against over the Abilene Eagles. Watch the video above to see more on Davila and hear head coach Clint Hartman’s view of his starting Quarterback.
Midland husband charged with assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after investigators said he assaulted his wife. 30-year-old Enrique Estrada has been charged with Aggravated Assault. According to an affidavit, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home on Camp Drive to investigate after someone called 911. At […]
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
Crane ISD responds to alleged student threat
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Crane ISD released the following statement after a student allegedly made threats Friday. “It has come to our attention that a student discussed a possible threat with fellow students today during a class at Crane HS. Campus Administration and the Crane Police Department were immediately dispatched; all parties referenced have been interviewed and this incident is being fully investigated. We take any and all references of threat or harm to the students and staff of Crane ISD and our community very seriously. Any findings of credible evidence or validity to this reference will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Spacemobile has a successful satellite launch
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - AST is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network to be accessible by standard smartphones, and they’re calling it Spacemobile. This Saturday, the company had its first satellite launch, and it was successful. This ultra-powerful network is being designed to provide connectivity at...
Semi takes out powerline in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A semi hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158 south of I-20. TxDOT says the repair estimate is 8 hours to repair the pole and secure power lines. Powerlines are across all five lanes. TxDOT is going to shut...
Health Department responds to viral tamale photo
The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #8 Odessa College takes down Western Texas College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
Pioneer Natural Resources pledges one million dollars to West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Pioneer Natural Resources, One of Texas’ largest oil and natural gas producers, announced that they are pledging one million dollars to the West Texas Food Bank to help fund school pantries throughout the Permian Basin. The five-year commitment from Pioneer Natural Resources, whose operations are based...
