mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
wagmtv.com
US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public.
Aroostook County Roundup; Soccer and Golf Scores From Tuesday
Call it rivalry day in Aroostook County on Tuesday with matchups on the soccer fields featuring the Presque Isle Wildcats playing in Caribou while Fort Kent and Madawaska teams battled in the Valley. Throw the records out the window when you have rivals meeting up because these games are usually highly competitive.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Zombies tried to take over Madawaska Sunday night
Zombies invaded the small northern Maine town of Madawaska Sunday night on an episode of the television show “Tales of the Walking Dead.”
Nice Weather on the Way in Aroostook County, Maine
THURSDAY, Sept 8 - A scattered shower and the chance for a thunderstorm is on the horizon for Thursday and Thursday night. FRIDAY, Sept 9 - We will have a mild day with a high reaching the upper 70’s, and maybe even 80. Weekend Weather. SATURDAY, Sept 10 -...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
Former Celtics & Hoops Star To Talk In Caribou On Addiction
Chris Herren: Changing The Conversation is coming to Caribou. Chris Herren is a name that many basketball fans in New England recall from his days as a pro prospect playing in high school in Fall River, MA, and then onto D-1 programs Boston College and Fresno State in the mid to late 90s. Herren played two seasons in the NBA and then seven seasons overseas in professional leagues. However, substance use and addiction took over and Herren nearly lost it all, before rebounding and turning over a new leaf. Chris Herren will be in Aroostook County later this fall speaking about his battles on and off of the court.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
