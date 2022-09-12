ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Comments / 0

Related
fiddleheadfocus.com

New Fort Kent restaurant draws large crowd at opening

FORT KENT, Maine — In only five hours of being officially opened for business, Fort Kent’s newest restaurant, 47 North, drew a large crowd of customers Thursday evening. Despite a limited menu of entrees available on opening night, curious customers quickly filled the business’ 48 seats. So...
FORT KENT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
City
Fort Fairfield, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
mainebiz.biz

$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties

A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public.
VAN BUREN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Boondocks#Snacks#Food Drink#Labor Force Issues
wabi.tv

Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
101.9 The Rock

Former Celtics & Hoops Star To Talk In Caribou On Addiction

Chris Herren: Changing The Conversation is coming to Caribou. Chris Herren is a name that many basketball fans in New England recall from his days as a pro prospect playing in high school in Fall River, MA, and then onto D-1 programs Boston College and Fresno State in the mid to late 90s. Herren played two seasons in the NBA and then seven seasons overseas in professional leagues. However, substance use and addiction took over and Herren nearly lost it all, before rebounding and turning over a new leaf. Chris Herren will be in Aroostook County later this fall speaking about his battles on and off of the court.
CARIBOU, ME
101.9 The Rock

There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
MAPLETON, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy