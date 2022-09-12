Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Nutter Center this December

DAYTON — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced the dates for its 2022 winter tour, which will be arriving to the Nutter Center this December.

Tickets for the concert “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” go on sale September 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster’s website.

Two shows will take place at Wright State University’s Nutter Center Saturday, December 3rd at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Greene Medical Foundation, The Noble Circle Project and The American Heart Association.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out.”

For more details on the winter tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

