Shania Twain Donates $150K To Charity To Close Out Las Vegas Residency

By Alex Falls
 4 days ago
Shania Twain recently wrapped up her long-standing Las Vegas Residency. “Let’s Go!” featured the Queen of Country Pop taking the stages around Sin City to deliver her trademark brand of feel-good music. But the concert series had also been providing financial support to her charity foundation, Shania Kids Can (SKC).

One dollar of every ticket sold during her residency was donated to the cause. As her residency comes to an end, the singer teamed up with Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment to make one final donation to SKC in the amount of $150,000.

Throughout her time in Las Vegas, SKC applied their focus to kids local to that area. They partnered with Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada to support underprivileged young students at the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

But SKC also serves elementary schools throughout the United States in addition to Twain’s native home of Canada. They work to provide children in qualifying schools with nutritious meals, academic assistance, access to counselors or therapy, and more.

Twain herself experiences poverty and domestic turbulence when she was a child in Timmins, Ontario. So she takes the work done by SKC very personally. Her singing career began as a young girl. At the age of eight, she would perform in bars in order to help pay her family’s bills.

Shania Twain Works to Give Back

Twain wrote the mission statement of SKC in which she described her younger days as a child in a struggling family. Now, as a pop superstar, she works to provide countless kids with better opportunities.

“As a child, I often went to school without having had breakfast, without a lunch, no money to take part in pizza days or many field trips for example,” Twain said. “Because I wasn’t able to pay or get the authorization signature from my parents because they were not available or unable.”

“Reflecting back, I realize that my disadvantages created a lack of self-confidence and insecurity, causing me to withdraw and be less social than I would have liked to have been otherwise,” she continued. “In addition to feeling inferior, hunger caused a lack of energy, enthusiasm and motivation to interact with others.” Twain’s own experience with poverty and family strife at an early age inspired her to create a program that would have benefited her when she was growing up.

Before the Las Vegas residency, the singer spoke to People to give her fans a preview of what she had in store for her final run. The final show occurred on September 10th at Ceasars Palace.

“They’re gonna hear the classics, they’re gonna sing along, maybe even get a little bit emotional, you know?” Twain said. “There’s some emotional, touching moments as well. I’m paying close attention to the fans’ comments on which ones they want to hear. There’s a lot of quiet moments that everybody would always go quiet, and then big, kick-ass moments.”

