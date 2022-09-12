Read full article on original website
Related
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
AWS Names 10 Startups for 2022 AWS Healthcare Accelerator Cohort
– AWS names the ten digital health startups selected for its AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort, focused on health equity. – With the aim of reducing health disparities, these startups are increasing access to health services, addressing social determinants of health, and leveraging data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care.
Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology
– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables
– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments
– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
How AI and Automation Will Solve America’s Healthcare Administration Crisis
As the existential crisis facing American healthcare reaches a fever pitch, here’s how executives can use automation to build resiliency. The American healthcare system is in crisis. There are a huge number of tasks to be completed, and not enough people to do them. Costs are rising, and health systems are finding themselves facing difficult choices.
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
Harnessing Healthcare Data: How the Right Low-Code Solution Empowers Clinicians & Improves Patient Experience
The healthcare industry has been slowly adopting new technology solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, but it’s still largely known for paper-based processes, and for having massive amounts of data1. To make matters worse, it’s estimated that 80% of the data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, in the form of discharge summaries, medical images, and clinical notes.2.
Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
CertifyOS Secures $14.5M for Frictionless Provider Intelligence
– New York City-based CertifyOS raises $14.5M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst and has received Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. – CertifyOS delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, and enrollment to payors, health systems and rapidly-scaling...
KLAS: 7 Key Healthcare Trends in Microsoft Cloud Technologies in 2022
– A new report from KLAS focuses on healthcare-specific deployments of Microsoft Cloud Technologies, especially Microsoft Azure, which is receiving strong market interest. – This study is meant to help organizations considering Microsoft Cloud technologies understand their current use, the overall customer experience, and the impact of the solutions. Key...
Why Healthcare Needs Tech-Enabled Human Intervention
There’s a “perfect storm” facing healthcare today: Chronic disease prevalence, physician shortages, and a growing population aging into Medicare are set to overwhelm our healthcare system if action isn’t taken. Over 133 million Americans have at least one chronic disease, and as that number continues to rise, delivering adequate care to these patients has never been more challenging. It’s widely understood that factors beyond the clinic primarily influence health. Yet the expectation remains that providers must bear the onus of all patient outcomes despite only seeing them during brief clinical visits.
KLAS: Security & Privacy Consulting Services 2022
– Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise, and healthcare organizations are especially at risk. Security vulnerabilities can lead to financial penalties imposed by OCR, damaged organization reputations, and the increased risk of patient safety and data being compromised. – A new report by KLAS examines several such firms (and one...
