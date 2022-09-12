Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve after he hurt his right ankle against the Patriots. Jackson will miss at least four games, including Sunday’s matchup at Baltimore. “It was kind of close,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “Like I’ve articulated, ankles are kind of finicky. But really, what we wanted to avoid after we took all consideration into effect was that we don’t want it to linger for the whole season.” Greg Little is expected to start in Jackson’s place. McDaniel said the team is confident in Little, who he added has “made the most of all of his reps.”
