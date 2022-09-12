ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.

The identity of the person who died is unknown at this point.

Neighbors told Faherty that someone recently moved into the home, just a few days before the fire.

Fire officials are still working to learn what led to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Investigators say east Charlotte fire at empty house was intentionally set)

IN THIS ARTICLE
