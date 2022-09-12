Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.

The identity of the person who died is unknown at this point.

Neighbors told Faherty that someone recently moved into the home, just a few days before the fire.

Fire officials are still working to learn what led to the fire.

