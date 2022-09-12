Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Teacher injured, two girls charged after knife incident at Lake Ridge Middle School
A Lake Ridge Middle School teacher was injured Tuesday taking a knife away from a 12-year-old girl who held it to another girl's throat in class. The school resource officer was called just before 9:30 a.m. for a student who assaulted another student with a knife while on school property, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck
It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student's neck.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs
A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia. Tristan Harris was last...
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
Two 15-year-olds charged with bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
It was determined that a 15-year-old male student had brought a gun to school and showed it to some classmates in a bathroom before handing it to another 15-year-old male student. One of the involved students posted a photo of the gun on social media which was seen by other students.
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Two students charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge
Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
WTOP
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
Suspect charged with malicious wounding in Woodbridge domestic incident
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of the malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer in a domestic incident.
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher
Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of an Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
Police find no weapons at Virginia high school after reports of student with a gun disrupts day
The Prince William County Police Department gave an all clear this morning after responding to a report of an alleged incident of a student with a gun at an area high school.
WTOP
Fauquier Co. middle school teacher, wife found dead with gunshot wounds
A Virginia middle school teacher and his wife were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds, Culpeper police said Tuesday. The bodies of Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, were initially discovered on Friday afternoon. Investigators confirmed Tuesday that both Daniel and Stacey Garrison had been shot, but...
Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at Woodbridge 7-Eleven
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who was allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Woodbridge.
fredericksburg.today
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
WSET
Arlington man charged for shoving woman into bathroom stall, attempting to rape her: ACPD
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 57-year-old Arlington man faces charges after police say he assaulted two individuals in separate incidents along Langston Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 12. Arlington police said Vincent Moody, 57, of Arlington, followed a woman into the women's restroom inside an establishment just before...
Inside Nova
Miyares joins Newsham in Woodbridge for human trafficking roundtable, says 'familial trafficking' on the rise
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Tuesday in hopes of raising awareness and increasing urgency to the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He’d already held similar events in southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads....
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
California man arrested on suspicion of computer fraud, money laundering in Fairfax City
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, officers began an investigation into a reported fraud on November 22, 2021. It was determined that unknown people accessed an E*Trade account, used to trade financial assets online, and took over $48,000 from it with two transactions.
