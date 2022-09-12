ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 3

Related
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs

A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
DUMFRIES, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Two students charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge

Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher

Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of an Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Freedom High School
WTOP

Fauquier Co. middle school teacher, wife found dead with gunshot wounds

A Virginia middle school teacher and his wife were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds, Culpeper police said Tuesday. The bodies of Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, were initially discovered on Friday afternoon. Investigators confirmed Tuesday that both Daniel and Stacey Garrison had been shot, but...
CULPEPER, VA
fredericksburg.today

Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Nova

Miyares joins Newsham in Woodbridge for human trafficking roundtable, says 'familial trafficking' on the rise

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Tuesday in hopes of raising awareness and increasing urgency to the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He’d already held similar events in southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy