U.K.

CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
U.K.
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
U.K.
Reuters

Once Prince of Wales, Charles returns as king

CARDIFF, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles ended a tour of the United Kingdom on Friday by visiting Wales, a nation with which he was synonymous through the princely title he held for more than sixty years, but which is re-examining its relationship with the monarchy.
U.K.
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
CBS News

London police stabbed amid dauntingly complex security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

London —Thousands of people from across the world are set to arrive in the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service on Monday. The guest list for the service includes around 500 foreign dignitaries, including about 100 heads of state. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, that makes it a massive security challenge.
U.K.
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic. With the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

