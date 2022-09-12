Friends No More: Chelsea Clinton Has Not Spoken To Ivanka Trump After She 'Went To The Dark Side’

Source: mega

It seems as though the Clintons lost more than just an election in November 2016.

Chelsea Clinton revealed she has not spoken to her former friend Ivanka Trump ever since she switched over to the "dark side" nearly six years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"I would say we were friends," said the 42-year-old during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 8. "She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The global health advocate is the only child of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 76, and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74.

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER LABELED 'NEIGHBORS FROM HELL' WHO BELIEVE 'THEY’RE ABOVE THE LAW'

In the interview, Chelsea revealed the last time she had so much as a conversation with former President Donald Trump's first daughter was in November 2016, when both Hillary and President Trump were competing in the presidential election.

It was at this time when the the two families began to part ways, as recently suggested by Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

In the book "Breaking History," Kushner revealed the Trump family cut all ties with the Clinton family after Hillary backed Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein's challenge to the election.

As both election and family tensions increased, the silence grew "louder" — until there was no communication at all.

Although parting ways following their parents' presidential woes, there was a time when the two were close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ok!

"I still consider [Ivanka] a very close friend, and she considers me as well," explained Chelsea in an interview with Vogue back in February 2015. "We have a great relationship."

"She’s always aware of everyone around her and ensuring that everyone is enjoying the moment," continued the mother-of-three. "It’s an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

There may be more details to come regarding the Clintons' broken relationships of the past. The mother-daughter duo tells all in their new docuseries, Gutsy, which premiered on Friday, September 9, on Apple TV+.

"I was nervous. Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone,” noted the former U.S. Secretary of State. “But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together."

Fox News reported how Chelsea and Ivanka have not spoken since November of 2016.