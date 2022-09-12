ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Friends No More: Chelsea Clinton Has Not Spoken To Ivanka Trump After She 'Went To The Dark Side’

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzXfz_0hs1VUNN00
Source: mega

It seems as though the Clintons lost more than just an election in November 2016.

Chelsea Clinton revealed she has not spoken to her former friend Ivanka Trump ever since she switched over to the "dark side" nearly six years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuHlE_0hs1VUNN00
Source: mega

"I would say we were friends," said the 42-year-old during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 8. "She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbGAw_0hs1VUNN00
Source: mega

The global health advocate is the only child of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 76, and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74.

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER LABELED 'NEIGHBORS FROM HELL' WHO BELIEVE 'THEY’RE ABOVE THE LAW'

In the interview, Chelsea revealed the last time she had so much as a conversation with former President Donald Trump's first daughter was in November 2016, when both Hillary and President Trump were competing in the presidential election.

It was at this time when the the two families began to part ways, as recently suggested by Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWrbS_0hs1VUNN00
Source: mega

In the book "Breaking History," Kushner revealed the Trump family cut all ties with the Clinton family after Hillary backed Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein's challenge to the election.

As both election and family tensions increased, the silence grew "louder" — until there was no communication at all.

Although parting ways following their parents' presidential woes, there was a time when the two were close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ok!

"I still consider [Ivanka] a very close friend, and she considers me as well," explained Chelsea in an interview with Vogue back in February 2015. "We have a great relationship."

"She’s always aware of everyone around her and ensuring that everyone is enjoying the moment," continued the mother-of-three. "It’s an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkSOs_0hs1VUNN00
Source: mega

There may be more details to come regarding the Clintons' broken relationships of the past. The mother-daughter duo tells all in their new docuseries, Gutsy, which premiered on Friday, September 9, on Apple TV+.

"I was nervous. Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone,” noted the former U.S. Secretary of State. “But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together."

Fox News reported how Chelsea and Ivanka have not spoken since November of 2016.

Comments / 50

4Kara
3d ago

What an accusation when you and Your DEPLORABLE Family, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of House of cards parents have lived their since their marriage!

Reply
22
Eileen Smith
2d ago

Who went to the dark side????????!!!!!!!! That is totally reversed!!!! Look back on what the Clinton's should definately be in prison for. The most horrible crime too committ MURDER!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Anita dick
4d ago

wait...who went to the dark side? chelse and hillary have the same taste in alot of things especially in their diets

Reply(1)
13
Related
Daily Beast

Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen’s Funeral, and Joe Biden May Have to Take the Bus

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jill Stein
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Green Party
Business Insider

Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

118K+
Followers
3K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy