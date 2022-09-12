Read full article on original website
orartswatch.org
George Saunders, Jess Walter among 2022 Portland Book Festival headliners
Literary Arts unveiled its lineup Wednesday night for this year’s Portland Book Festival, to be held Nov. 5. Returning to the downtown Park Blocks, Portland Art Museum, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, and other venues across the city after the pandemic led to hybrid online events the past couple of years, the eight-year-old festival is bigger than ever in its return to full in-person programming.
theoldmotor.com
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
everout.com
The Top 77 Events in Portland This Week: Sept 12-18, 2022
This week is brimming with events, and to make things easy on you, we've narrowed it down to the pick of the litter, from Kehlani to The Shins: Oh, Inverted World - The 21st Birthday Tour and from OMSI After Dark: BrewFest to the Time-Based Art (TBA) Festival. Although. Oregon’s...
orartswatch.org
Art Review: Willie Little at Oregon Contemporary
Willie Little’s installation at Oregon Contemporary, In My Own Little Corner, consists of a series of portals that whisk the viewer out of the four walls of the gallery and into other times, places, and corners of the artist’s memory. The moment I walked into Oregon Contemporary, I...
WWEEK
Regal Sherwood Is Going Dark After Its Sept. 14 Screenings
One of the world’s largest movie theater chains is turning out the lights at an Oregon outlet following Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week. Regal Sherwood posted a simple yet straightforward announcement on its website that the venue was going dark after tonight’s showings. On top of that, the online calendar that would normally allow you to preview and purchase tickets for future dates is inactive.
drifttravel.com
15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise
American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
WWEEK
Tartuca Is Classic Italy-Meets-Oregon Farm-to-Table Elegance
When was the last time you tasted a dessert so vibrant, so shockingly alive, that it caused you to laugh out loud with sheer joy? Have you ever tried an appetizer so salty, sweet and oily that it warranted a burst of applause, as if it had just performed a magic trick? I was lucky enough to have both experiences at Tartuca, the sensational new Italian restaurant occupying the former Radar space on North Mississippi Avenue.
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
987thebull.com
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
idesignarch.com
Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis
Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
thatoregonlife.com
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Wet Dream End of Summer Party | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
All good things must come to an end, but at Club Privata the fun never stops just because summer is ending. End your summer with a bang at Club Privata! Dress code is in effect for this party. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population....
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
nwlaborpress.org
Portland steel foundry to close
Columbia Steel Casting Co. is permanently closing this fall after 121 years of operation, leaving 225 workers without jobs. At its industrial campus on 10425 N. Bloss Ave. in Portland, workers operate a foundry and machine shop, producing replacement wear parts used in the mining and metal recycling industries for crushing, grinding, and shredding.
WWEEK
Crime Is Encroaching on a Landmark of Portland’s Black Community. Why Won’t City Hall Act?
Dawson Park, located in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood in North Portland, is 2 acres of oak trees and green grass. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons and a Pilates studio. Three blocks away, you can buy a $6 oat milk latte. Nearby, an apartment building is charging $2,400 a month for one-bedroom units.
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters
Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
