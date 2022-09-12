ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

orartswatch.org

George Saunders, Jess Walter among 2022 Portland Book Festival headliners

Literary Arts unveiled its lineup Wednesday night for this year’s Portland Book Festival, to be held Nov. 5. Returning to the downtown Park Blocks, Portland Art Museum, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, and other venues across the city after the pandemic led to hybrid online events the past couple of years, the eight-year-old festival is bigger than ever in its return to full in-person programming.
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
everout.com

The Top 77 Events in Portland This Week: Sept 12-18, 2022

This week is brimming with events, and to make things easy on you, we've narrowed it down to the pick of the litter, from Kehlani to The Shins: Oh, Inverted World - The 21st Birthday Tour and from OMSI After Dark: BrewFest to the Time-Based Art (TBA) Festival. Although. Oregon’s...
orartswatch.org

Art Review: Willie Little at Oregon Contemporary

Willie Little’s installation at Oregon Contemporary, In My Own Little Corner, consists of a series of portals that whisk the viewer out of the four walls of the gallery and into other times, places, and corners of the artist’s memory. The moment I walked into Oregon Contemporary, I...
Beaverton, OR
WWEEK

Regal Sherwood Is Going Dark After Its Sept. 14 Screenings

One of the world’s largest movie theater chains is turning out the lights at an Oregon outlet following Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week. Regal Sherwood posted a simple yet straightforward announcement on its website that the venue was going dark after tonight’s showings. On top of that, the online calendar that would normally allow you to preview and purchase tickets for future dates is inactive.
drifttravel.com

15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise

American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
WWEEK

Tartuca Is Classic Italy-Meets-Oregon Farm-to-Table Elegance

When was the last time you tasted a dessert so vibrant, so shockingly alive, that it caused you to laugh out loud with sheer joy? Have you ever tried an appetizer so salty, sweet and oily that it warranted a burst of applause, as if it had just performed a magic trick? I was lucky enough to have both experiences at Tartuca, the sensational new Italian restaurant occupying the former Radar space on North Mississippi Avenue.
987thebull.com

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
nwlaborpress.org

Portland steel foundry to close

Columbia Steel Casting Co. is permanently closing this fall after 121 years of operation, leaving 225 workers without jobs. At its industrial campus on 10425 N. Bloss Ave. in Portland, workers operate a foundry and machine shop, producing replacement wear parts used in the mining and metal recycling industries for crushing, grinding, and shredding.
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters

Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
