LDOE: La. ranks in top 10 for educational freedom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education says the state has ranked in the top 10 for educational freedom.

The Heritage Foundation’s Education Freedom Report Card placed Louisiana ninth overall based on categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been recognized for our efforts to ensure educational freedom in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We should continue to pursue efforts that remove unnecessary bureaucracy, increase transparency, and empower families to choose the school that fits their needs.”

See a breakdown of Louisiana’s ranking .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.