Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at...
Trio Charged with Burglarizing Property in Fire Evacuation Zone Near Hemet
Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 — all of Hemet — were...
Police Investigating Death of Child Found in Vehicle in Indio
Police are investigating the death of a child who was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of an Indio business Wednesday. At around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers and Cal Fire personnel responded to a business in the 46500 block of Spruce Street to a report of an unresponsive child in a vehicle, Ben Guitron with the Indio Police Department told City News Service.
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Streak of Rising Average Riverside County Gas Prices Ends at 13 Days
The 13-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County ended Friday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $5.30. The average price increased 17.5 cents during the streak, including 1.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA...
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Charges Filed in Foot Pursuit That Led to Officer’s Injury
Charges were filed Wednesday against a Blythe man who allegedly led police on a foot pursuit in Indio where an officer was struck by a car. Job Adante Williams, 26, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest as to cause serious injury to an officer and a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, according to court records.
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 3:30...
Thermal Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Classroom
A 44-year-old teacher suspected of being drunk while teaching children was free from jail Tuesday. Brian Dennis Nichols of Palm Springs was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Nicolas Lingle of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Brea Police Seek 4 Suspects in Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Mall
Brea police Thursday were looking for four suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Brea Mall. Police were dispatched at 11:33 a.m. to Kevin Jewlers in the mall, according to Brea police Lt. Chris Harvey. Four men wearing hoodies and masks and wielding hammers stole...
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
Coachella Man in Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl Pleads Not Guilty
A Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
Probationer to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fighting Banning Police Officers
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child must stand trial for unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of...
Charges Filed Against Coachella Man for Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
Young Mom Who Rammed Man’s Vehicle with Her Child in Car Sentenced
A 21-year-old motorist who rammed a parked vehicle in a fit of rage while her 1-year-old child sat next to her pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges and was immediately sentenced to 48 months probation. Serena Marie Lucas of Banning admitted one count each of assault, child endangerment and vandalism...
Man Accused of Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal Pleads Not Guilty
A Thermal man who allegedly kidnapped, beat and attempted to strangle a 42-year-old woman in Mecca pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was charged with four felony counts — one each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate
Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect has been calling...
Woman Who Directed Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Granted Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack she directed, and that went viral via cellphone video — was allowed Wednesday to be placed in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
