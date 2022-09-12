Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth Partner with The Grand to Fill The Grand – September 23
On Friday, September 23rd the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth and The Grand in Ellsworth are partnering to help fight hunger in Downeast Maine and hope you will Fill the Grand with non-perishable items!. We all know that many of our friends and neighbors are suffering from food...
Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart
Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
foxbangor.com
Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Humane Society shortened hours temporarily
BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is asking for the public’s patience as they move to a limited schedule after a Covid outbreak amongst their staff. The Bangor Humane Society is usually open 12 to 6 p-m six days a week to match humans with their new best fur friend but right now, they will only be open from 12 to 3pm.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
wabi.tv
Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria reopens under new ownership
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Bangor held a grand reopening Tuesday night. The restaurant at 118 Harlow Street is under new ownership which promises to provide the same food and prices but with extended hours. For the rest of the week, they’re offering ten percent...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest
BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
You Won’t Believe The Secret The Walls Of This Maine Mansion Hides
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
foxbangor.com
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
foxbangor.com
Annual car show rolls into Brewer
BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0