Bar Harbor, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart

Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
SURRY, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Humane Society shortened hours temporarily

BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is asking for the public’s patience as they move to a limited schedule after a Covid outbreak amongst their staff. The Bangor Humane Society is usually open 12 to 6 p-m six days a week to match humans with their new best fur friend but right now, they will only be open from 12 to 3pm.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb

As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria reopens under new ownership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Bangor held a grand reopening Tuesday night. The restaurant at 118 Harlow Street is under new ownership which promises to provide the same food and prices but with extended hours. For the rest of the week, they’re offering ten percent...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest

BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
BELFAST, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Q106.5

Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Natural Living Center hit by a car

BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Annual car show rolls into Brewer

BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
BREWER, ME
I-95 FM

Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?

Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
WINTERPORT, ME
