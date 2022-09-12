Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
mynewsla.com
Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Pursuit of Suspected Hit-and-Run Vehicle Ends in Crash, Standoff with Driver
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station was in the area of East Bonita Avenue and North San Dimas Canyon around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, when he noticed a black vehicle strike a pedestrian and take off eastbound on Bonita from San Dimas Canyon in the city of Pomona.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Florence-Firestone area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large today.
foxla.com
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
mynewsla.com
Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
La Puente Cyclist Struck by Vehicle, Transported to Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: An injured cyclist was transported to a hospital late Tuesday evening, Sept. 13, after being struck by a vehicle in the… Read more "La Puente Cyclist Struck by Vehicle, Transported to Hospital"
mynewsla.com
Four Men Injured in Skid Row Shooting
Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
foxla.com
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Bell Gardens
Sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Bell Gardens. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at 11:07 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue regarding an assault with a knife call where they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Shot in South Los Angeles
A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire, Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
myburbank.com
Two Arrested After McCambridge Park Armed Robbery
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery that took place last month. On August 28, 2022, at about 11:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to McCambridge Park (1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard), regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Five victims told officers they were congregating in the parking lot off Andover Drive when they were approached by a man, who produced a handgun and demanded their personal property. Fearing for their lives, the victims complied with the suspect’s demands, turned over their personal property, and fled.
mynewsla.com
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
