lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Volleyball Sweeps Crosby-Ironton and Remains Undefeated
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker volleyball team put together another dominant performance on Thursday night, defeating Crosby-Ironton in straight sets 25-13, 25-13, and 25-13. The victory at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes keeps DL’s undefeated season going and they have still yet to lose a single set this season.
lakesarearadio.net
Yellowjackets Strong in Victory over Hawley
PERHAM (KDLM) – The Perham volleyball team looked strong against Hawley in their Heart O Lakes Conference matchup on Tuesday winning 3-1. Perham went up 2-0, with 25-14 and 25-12 set wins, before Hawley found some rhythm with 5-0 lead on their way to a 25-16 third set win. In the fourth, Perham took an early lead and finished off the Nuggets 25-7 to win 3-1. Katie Vetter was the Muscatell Burns Ford MVP of the game. Perham improved to 6-4 and Hawley falls to 3-5.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF “KT” ROAD
On Tuesday, September 13, at 8:27 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
KNOX News Radio
18-year-old driver killed in MN crash
An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS INTERSECTION AT GATEWAY DRIVE AND N. WASHINGTON STREET WILL BE DOWN TO ONE LANE ON WEDNESDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane for eastbound traffic at the intersection with N. Washington St. starting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Crews will be continuing repairs on a water main in the area and allow utility crews to access a manhole in the traffic lane.
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents
Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)
valleynewslive.com
Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
trfradio.com
Very Little Information Released on Highway 2 Crash
At least two people were involved in a two vehicle accident late this morning in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol has released very little information at this point. We know that an eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 43 year old Lengby man collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by a 51 year old Nevis man at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township. No word yet on any possible injuries. More information is expected to be released tonight at 10:30pm.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
trfradio.com
DWI Charges Pending Against 14 Year Old
Several alcohol related charges are pending against a teen from Thief River Falls following a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Police initiated the traffic stop at Third and Horace just after 3AM. Charges are pending for the 14 year old male including DWI, No Minnesota License, and Open Bottle. The...
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Multiple Reports of “People Fighting”
A Thief River Falls man was cited after multiple people reported “people fighting” over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Querionte Chris Williams, 31 was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to 1305 1st Street West just after 7pm Saturday. According to the report Williams was still...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal crash in Grant County
(Sanford Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are identifying the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by Tyler David Stone, 18, of Hoffman, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Highway 79, while a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Dalton James Johnson, 23, of Brandon, was traveling westbound on Highway 79 when the two vehicles struck head on.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Approves Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy Increase of 9.86%
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes approved the preliminary 2023 budget and tax levy, Tuesday. The proposed levy includes an increase of 9.86%, or just over $650,000 for 2023. Heidi Tumberg, the city’s finance officer says the increase is due to several factors including a $144,000 decrease in Local Government Aid (LGA), an increase in wages and health insurance costs for city workers, the addition of a full-time Fire Chief in 2023 as well as general costs on the rise due to inflation including the price of natural gas.
redlakenationnews.com
Judge rules Hubbard County can't blockade protest camp near Enbridge Line 3 pipeline
Protesters in Hubbard County were using a private driveway - not a county trail - to gather in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 tar sands pipeline last year, a judge has ruled, concluding that the county was wrong to block their way. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County...
Reinbold murder trial to start next week
by April Scheinoha Reporter The details are being finalized for the trial of a rural Oklee man accused of murder
