EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO